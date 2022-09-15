San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

Alamo City TikTokers are expressing disgust and concern over a now-viral video clip showing a woman taking a dip in the portion of the San Antonio River that flows through downtown.
The video captioned "San Antonio, Y'all wild asf" was posted by TikToker @officiallytrippin on Monday. Since then, the clip has garnered more than 50,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments.
@officiallytrippin #sanantonio #trnding #sanantonioriverwalk #funny #wtf #texas ♬ original sound - TRIPPYMANE
"Hope the trip to the ER after was worth the swim," TikTok user @jess.renaee cheekily commented.
User @jw_on_re claimed in a comment that taken a dip in the murky water of the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.
Others asserted that that the woman must have been a tourist. After all, locals know better than to swim along the River Walk.
Swimming in section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance. Violators can face fines up to $500.
Other than it being illegal, it's also pretty gross.
The river's trash problem has worsened in recent years, and elevated levels of E.coli were detected in the water, according to a recent KSAT report.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.