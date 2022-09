San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

click to enlarge Julian Ledezma One TikToker commented that he'd taken a swim in the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.

Alamo City TikTokers are expressing disgust and concern over a now-viral video clip showing a woman taking a dip in the portion of the San Antonio River that flows through downtown.The video captioned "San Antonio, Y'all wild asf" was posted by TikToker @officiallytrippin on Monday. Since then, the clip has garnered more than 50,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments."Hope the trip to the ER after was worth the swim," TikTok user @jess.renaee cheekily commented.User @jw_on_re claimed in a comment that taken a dip in the murky water of the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.Others asserted that that the woman must have been a tourist. After all, locals know better than to swim along the River Walk.Swimming in section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance . Violators can face fines up to $500.Other than it being illegal, it's also pretty gross.The river's trash problem has worsened in recent years, and elevated levels of E.coli were detected in the water, according to a recent KSAT report