San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 4:39 pm

click to enlarge One TikToker commented that he'd taken a swim in the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it. - Julian Ledezma
Julian Ledezma
One TikToker commented that he'd taken a swim in the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.

Alamo City TikTokers are expressing disgust and concern over a now-viral video clip showing a woman taking a dip in the portion of the San Antonio River that flows through downtown.

The video captioned "San Antonio, Y'all wild asf" was posted by TikToker @officiallytrippin on Monday. Since then, the clip has garnered more than 50,000 reactions and nearly 2,000 comments.


@officiallytrippin #sanantonio #trnding #sanantonioriverwalk #funny #wtf #texas ♬ original sound - TRIPPYMANE


"Hope the trip to the ER after was worth the swim," TikTok user @jess.renaee cheekily commented.

User @jw_on_re claimed in a comment that taken a dip in the murky water of the San Antonio River a decade ago and still had the rash to prove it.

Others asserted that that the woman must have been a tourist. After all, locals know better than to swim along the River Walk.

Swimming in section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance. Violators can face fines up to $500.

Other than it being illegal, it's also pretty gross.

The river's trash problem has worsened in recent years, and elevated levels of E.coli were detected in the water, according to a recent KSAT report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

Republicans representing San Antonio in Congress land shitty grades on democracy scorecard

By Abe Asher

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy voted against 17 of 18 pro-democracy bills included in Common Cause's analysis.

Indictment accuses fired San Antonio police officer of felony child abuse

By Sanford Nowlin

The former officer's termination documents detail nine incidents of possible abuse, all to children under the age of 6, according to a KSAT report.

Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center.

Also in News

Govs. Abbott and DeSantis had discussions about busing migrants prior to Martha Vineyard drop-off

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn criticism for his program of busing asylum seekers out of Texas and dropping them off in Democrat-controlled cities.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz blows off plea from Uvalde victim's parents for gun law reform

By Abe Asher

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke lines up in front of El Paso's Don Haskins Center.

Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us