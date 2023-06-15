San Antonio twins ridiculed on TikTok after calling out city's most dangerous neighborhoods

The San Antonio twins behind the recent TikTok video lay out their claims about the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.

In TikTok video that's garnered 300,000 views over the past three days, a pair of shirtless and tattooed San Antonio twins offer up a list of what they say are the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.



The clip has received mockery on both TikTok and Twitter.

"Did they really film this in the suburbs !?" Twitter user @VasquezAnthony asked.

It's the Island Homeboys," Twitter user @K-DotPTM wrote.

Keyboard warriors bashed the tattooed twins — who post under the account @satwinmo — for both their choices and their chosen filming location, which appears to be on a quiet suburban street. In the clip, they stand outside what looks to be a middle-class brick home with a lush green lawn.The video is the twins' latest post making similar claims about dangerous neighborhoods in various Texas cities. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the shtick popularized by another set of TikTok twins, the Island Boys who discuss violent neighborhoods.In other videos posted by the San Antonio twins, users even mentioned the similarity.