San Antonio twins ridiculed on TikTok after calling out city's most dangerous neighborhoods

The clip has received mockery on both TikTok and Twitter.
The video is the twins' latest post making similar claims about dangerous neighborhoods in various Texas cities. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the shtick popularized by another set of TikTok twins, the Island Boys who discuss violent neighborhoods.
In other videos posted by the San Antonio twins, users even mentioned the similarity.
"It's the Island Homeboys," Twitter user @K-DotPTM wrote.
@satwinmo Top 7 Hoods most Dangerous Hoods In #sanantonio in #2023 ! #twins #satwinmo #sanantonio #texas #vira #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #sanantinotexas #texas #river #hoods #😂 #satwins #fypage #viral #satwinmo ♬ original sound - SA.Twins
"Old hwy 90, Pecan valley, MLK, Guadalupe, Ruiz, Zarzamora, would stomp Marbach,"
"WEST SIDE LAS COLONIAS," TikTok user @michaelflores648 fired off.
"Casianos? Lincoln Courts?? Alazan courts? Zazamora st? You ain’t from that cloth homie," TikTok user @martiin_g_ said.
Marbach!! We made it! Number 1!! pic.twitter.com/48U7BIeAtY— The Goods Podcast (@TheGoodspodcast) June 14, 2023
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed