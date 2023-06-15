VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio twins ridiculed on TikTok after calling out city's most dangerous neighborhoods

Users mocked the pair for filming their clip while standing on what appears to be a quiet suburban street.

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 12:54 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio twins behind the recent TikTok video lay out their claims about the city's most dangerous neighborhoods. - Screen shot / Twitter @OffDaDome210
Screen shot / Twitter @OffDaDome210
The San Antonio twins behind the recent TikTok video lay out their claims about the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.
In TikTok video that's garnered 300,000 views over the past three days, a pair of shirtless and tattooed San Antonio twins offer up a list of what they say are the city's most dangerous neighborhoods.

The clip has received mockery on both TikTok and Twitter.  

Keyboard warriors bashed the tattooed twins — who post under the account @satwinmo — for both their choices and their chosen filming location, which appears to be on a quiet suburban street. In the clip, they stand outside what looks to be a middle-class brick home with a lush green lawn.

"Did they really film this in the suburbs !?" Twitter user @VasquezAnthony asked.

The video is the twins' latest post making similar claims about dangerous neighborhoods in various Texas cities. It bears an uncanny resemblance to the shtick popularized by another set of TikTok twins, the Island Boys who discuss violent neighborhoods.

In other videos posted by the San Antonio twins, users even mentioned the similarity.

"It's the Island Homeboys," Twitter user @K-DotPTM wrote.

In descending order, the pair lists the following areas as the most dangerous in the Alamo City: Marbach, Wheatley Heights, Villa De San Antonio, East Wood Village, Denver Heights, Nevada Street and East Terrell Hills.

@satwinmo Top 7 Hoods most Dangerous Hoods In #sanantonio in #2023 ! #twins #satwinmo #sanantonio #texas #vira #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ #sanantinotexas #texas #river #hoods #😂 #satwins #fypage #viral #satwinmo ♬ original sound - SA.Twins

"Old hwy 90, Pecan valley, MLK, Guadalupe, Ruiz, Zarzamora, would stomp Marbach,"
TikTok user @deadpoolio responded.

"WEST SIDE LAS COLONIAS," TikTok user @michaelflores648 fired off.

"Casianos? Lincoln Courts?? Alazan courts? Zazamora st? You ain’t from that cloth homie," TikTok user @martiin_g_ said.
To their credit, it appears the twins did their research on at least one of the neighborhoods they mention. In 2020, the Wheatley Heights neighborhood's violent crime rate was 797% higher than the national average, according to the website AreaVibes. That equates to 683 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

