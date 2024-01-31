San Antonio Zoo asks Boomers to include it in their estate planning

Wikimedia Commons / Dave Stone
The old entrance to the San Antonio Zoo.
The San Antonio Zoo has launched a new tool to help animal lovers include the nonprofit facility in their wills.
Officials with the zoological park said they have struck a deal with estate planning website FreeWill
to ensure those who want to donate can do so for free and via an easy-to-use platform.
"As you reflect on your resolutions, consider the legacy you can leave for the animal kingdom," an email sent to donors reads. "Your foresight can ensure that our flames of conservation and education continue to burn brightly for generations to come."
Targeting folks of estate-planning age appears to be a savvy move by the San Antonio Zoo.
Between 2023 and 2045, Baby Boomers are expected to hand down $84 trillion in assets, $11.9 trillion of which will go to charities, according to market research firm Cerulli and Associates
. The event is often described by financial analysts as the greatest wealth transfer in history.
Indeed, the marketing website Firespring has an entire FAQ page
dedicated to helping nonprofits target baby boomers, who "give more to charity than any other group and control 70% of the nation's spending power."
