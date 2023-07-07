Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's 13th Floor haunted house now hiring for spooky seasonal jobs

The attraction is seeking 150 seasonal workers, age 16 and up.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge 13th Floor patrons take a selfie with a spooky witch. - Facebook / 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio
Facebook / 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio
13th Floor patrons take a selfie with a spooky witch.
A San Antonio haunted house is hiring for what may be the spookiest seasonal job of the year.

Now through October 1, The 13th Floor San Antonio is hiring for 150 open positions including event staff, cashiers, actors and security personnel, according to officials with the near-downtown attraction. No experience is necessary.

The 13th Floor is taking applications from potential workers 16 and over who have an affinity for goblins, ghouls and the expected scary stuff. Staff with the haunted house will provide the training.

Donovan Guzman, performance manager for 13th Floor San Antonio, said the upcoming season will include multiple facility upgrades.

"This season at the 13th Floor San Antonio is going to be out of this world," said Guzman in a statement. "We're taking it to the next level with new sets, hypnotizing special effects, and much more. All we need now is a team that can help make our vision a reality."

Applications and scheduling for in-person auditions are available at the 13th Floor's website.

