San Antonio's H-E-B tied in ranking as nation's best grocery chain

H-E-B jumped from the No. 3 spot on last year's survey to tie for the top spot with Costco and Publix.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge H-E-B got high marks on its product value and the popularity of its food labels. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
H-E-B got high marks on its product value and the popularity of its food labels.
San Antonio-based H-E-B tied with Costco and Publix as the nation's best food retailer, according to the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index survey.

Released this week, the new ASCI survey ranked grocery chains based on the results of interviews with more than 40,000 customers between January and December of last year. Participants were asked to rate stores using 18 metrics, including cleanliness, merchandise variety, food quality and food freshness.

H-E-B, Publix and Costco each earned an average score of 85, meaning they jointly claimed the No. 1 spot.

Even so, H-E-B, which ranked third last year, experienced the largest improvement over the prior list. Its score jumped 5%. The scores of Publix and Costco, who tied for No. 2 last year, increased by 4% each.

Cult favorite Trader Joe's, which ASCI crowned the country's best grocery store last year, dropped to the No. 4 spot this go-round.

H-E-B's expansion into home decor at select stores and the ongoing diversification of its merchandising drove its year-over-year improvement, ASCI officials said in a press release. The grocery chain also got high marks for its product value and the popularity of its food labels.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

