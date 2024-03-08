San Antonio's International Women’s Day March taking place Sunday

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Marchers raise their voices at San Antonio's International Women’s Day March in 2023.
The 34th Annual San Antonio International Women’s Day March & Rally will take place this Sunday, according to organizing group the Mujeres Marcharan Coalition.
Scheduled for 2 p.m., the event will begin at downtown's Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce St., with speakers advocating for justice and equality.
“Peace through liberation, liberation through struggle, from Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go” is the theme of this year's march.
While Women's Day gatherings have taken place in U.S. cities for decades, they have been increasingly prominent since The Women's March of Jan. 21, 2017, a global protest that took place the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as president. Prompted by the Republican president's policies and history of misogyny, it was one of the largest protest marches in U.S. history.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed