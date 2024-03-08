Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's International Women’s Day March taking place Sunday

The event will begin at 2 p.m. in downtown's Milam Park.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 11:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marchers raise their voices at San Antonio's International Women’s Day March in 2023. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Marchers raise their voices at San Antonio's International Women’s Day March in 2023.
The 34th Annual San Antonio International Women’s Day March & Rally will take place this Sunday, according to organizing group the Mujeres Marcharan Coalition.

Scheduled for 2 p.m., the event will begin at downtown's Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce St., with speakers advocating for justice and equality.

“Peace through liberation, liberation through struggle, from Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go” is the theme of this year's march.

While Women's Day gatherings have taken place in U.S. cities for decades, they have been increasingly prominent since The Women's March of Jan. 21, 2017, a global protest that took place the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as president. Prompted by the Republican president's policies and history of misogyny, it was one of the largest protest marches in U.S. history.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Zoo welcomes capybaras for the first time since 2018

By Michael Karlis

Ginny and Luna are the first capybaras to reside at the San Antonio Zoo since 2018.

Grand jury drops attempted murder charge against ex-San Antonio cop who shot Erik Cantu

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu spent weeks in a San Antonio ICU on a ventilator after being shot multiple times by then-San Antonio police officer James Brennand.

San Antonio state Sen. Roland Gutierrez calls Trump, Cruz 'sons of bitches' in speech

By Sanford Nowlin

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez lost the Democratic primary to U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

San Antonio congressmen among those critical of Biden calling migrant 'an illegal'

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden addresses the nation earlier this year about the Senate passing a supplemental bill for national security.

Bad Takes: Leaders should dump Trump over his disastrous immigration plan

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Border Patrol agents talk to asylum seekers who crossed into South Texas near Eagle Pass.

Ted Cruz demands Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow apologize over joke about Virginia voters

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.

Report paid for by Uvalde council clears city cops of wrongdoing in school shooting

By Michael Karlis

The report commissioned by Uvalde City Council and conducted by a retired Austin police detective only looked at police officers still employed by the city's police department.

Lifesaving Narcan tough to find in Texas pharmacies

By Stephen Simpson, The Texas Tribune

Inconsistent practices from pharmacy to pharmacy and slow resupply times can make Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, hard to find.
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us