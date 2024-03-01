FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Joaquin Castro invites spouse of hate crime victim to State of the Union address

Congressman Castro has been among the most vocal opponents of Republican's "migrant invasion" rhetoric, which he says emboldens white supremacists to commit acts of terror.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an event in San Antonio last year. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an event in San Antonio last year.
The spouse of a victim who was murdered in an alleged racially-motivated hate crime last year will be U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro's (D-San Antonio) special guest at President Biden's State of the Union address next Thursday.

Aaron Martinez was shot multiple times and killed at his ranch in Forney, a rural suburb of Dallas, exactly 10 months ago. Family members, neighbors, and Castro maintain that Martinez's murder was racially motivated and that the suspect, Trevor McEuen, had made derogatory and threatening remarks towards Martinez in the months prior to the incident.

Martinez's spouse, Priscilla Martinez, will be attending the State of The Union next week to help raise awareness of the effects of Republican's hateful rhetoric directed at Latinos, Castro said.

"The actions and the rhetoric of our state and national leaders are empowering violent racists to believe that they can attack immigrants or people they believe to be immigrants, people who they believe look like immigrants, with impunity," Castro told reporters during a Friday afternoon press call. "That is what I believe, in part at least, led to Aaron's death. And unless we curb the spread of hate, I'm worried that his death won't be the last."

Castro has been among the most vocal critics of Gov. Greg Abbott and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's "migrant invasion" rhetoric, which he says emboldens white supremacists to commit acts of terror against minorities.

One such example Castro often cites is the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, in which a self-proclaimed white supremacist killed 23 mostly Hispanic victims in a racially motivated attack.

"You can't go around judging people just because of the color of their skin. I'm American. So, just because I'm brown, you're going to kill me just because I'm brown," Priscilla Martinez said of her husband's death. "That's not right. So, for this to take place really hurts. He was taken in such an ugly way and for nothing."

Despite calls from Castro and civil rights groups, prosecutors have not yet officially ruled Prisicilla's husband's death a hate crime, and a trial date has not yet been set.

Biden's State of the Union will air on most national tv news networks on Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. CST. Folks can also livestream Biden's speech here.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Study: San Antonio ranks as one of the nation's saddest cities

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like an unhappy city?

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

Manny Pelaez snacks, rolls eyes during San Antonio council meeting on Gaza conflict

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez clacks away on his laptop while San Antonio residents express their concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza.

Federal Judge strikes down 'Show Me Your Papers Law,' blasts Texas Gov. Abbott's 'invasion' legal theory

By Michael Karlis

A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.

San Antonio Zoo breaks ground on $15 million Congo Falls gorilla exhibit

By Michael Karlis

Congo Falls is just phase one of a $65 million San Antonio Zoo expansion project.

New Spurs Arena, Sadness in SA: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

San Antonio metro among best for first-time homebuyers, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Three Texas metros — Austin, San Antonio and DFW — ranked among the top 10 spots for first-time homebuyers.

San Antonio officials and firefighters cautiously optimistic about securing new union contract

By Michael Karlis

During the last round of negotiations, then firefighters union president, Chris Steele (pictured above), launched a scorched earth campaign against the mayor andcity manager.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us