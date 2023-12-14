San Antonio's Witte Museum names Rackspace founder as new CEO

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Witte Museum The Witte's new CEO will launch Texas Museums 360, an inquiry-based science curriculum for Texas Schools.

The Witte Museum has named Dirk Elmendorf, a former board chairman for the museum and a founder of Rackspace Technology, as its new president and CEO.Elmendorf will take over for outgoing President and CEO Marise McDermott, who announced her departure after 20 years leading the Witte, according to museum officials. Her last day in the role is Jan. 1.“The mission of the Witte to shape the future of Texas is a calling for me,” Elmendorf said in a press statement. “I’m honored to lead the Witte and build on the legacy of Marise McDermott, who has been an incredible mentor to me.”Elmendorf joined the Witte’s Board of Trustees in November 2012. He was later named chairman and led the museum through the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to use his experience in the tech sector to lead the facility into the digital age, which will include the launch of Texas Museums 360, a new inquiry-based science curriculum for Texas schools.“I’ve witnessed first hand Dirk Elmendorf’s tremendous passion and ability to generate enthusiasm and support for the Witte’s mission as we’ve served together on the board over the past decade,” current Witte Chairman Ryan Berg said in a statement. “Dirk will build on the current momentum and bridge where we’ve been with where we’re going.”