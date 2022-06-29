Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas flips out after another Sesame Street character gets COVID-19 vaccine

Apparently, Elmo's fictional dad, Louie, decided to get his fictional three-year-old son vaccinated after the Centers for Disease Control signed off on COVID-19 vaccines for those under the age of 5.
"It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children," a tweet from Sesame Street said Tuesday. "Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy!"
Cruz responded via Twitter, blasting the PBS kids show for jabbing the fictional character despite having "zero scientific evidence" about the vaccine's safety.
"Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions," tweeted Cruz, who's seized on vaccine outrage as part of his political brand. "You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this."
It's not the first time Cruz has tried to duke it out with Sesame Street over the ethics of vaccinating its fictional characters. In November, he condemned the show after Big Bird announced via Twitter that he'd been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today," the 8-foot-tall talking bird said. "My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy."
Big Bird is 6 years old, so he was able to receive his vaccine before Elmo. Even so, Cruz fired back, calling Big Bird's decision to get vaccinated "government propaganda … for your 5 year old."
