Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Sid Miller's Texas Department of Agriculture adopts new anti-LGBTQ+ dress code

'Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender,' notes the memo, which warns that violators could be fired.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 2:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller signed a dress code memo demanding that employees dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender." - Texas Department of Agriculture
Texas Department of Agriculture
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller signed a dress code memo demanding that employees dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender."
The top official at the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has issued a memo telling workers they must dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender," according to a copy of the document obtained by the Texas Observer.

The order — the latest attack by the Republican-controlled state government on transgender and gender-nonconforming people — was delivered to TDA personnel last Monday, according to the Observer. It includes a threat that they could be fired if they don't comply, the memo shows.

“Employees are expected to comply with this dress code in a manner consistent with their biological gender,” reads the memo, posted in full on the Observer's website. “Violation of this agency policy includes remedies up to and including termination.”

The document is signed by TDA Commissioner Sid Miller, a conservative Republican with a history of making offensive social media comments targeting women and people of color. Those have included urging the U.S. to bomb the "Muslim World" and calling Hillary Clinton a "cunt."

During former President Donald Trump's time in office, Miller also gave a full-throated endorsement of the former reality show star's claim that he would ban transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

"The United States Military is not the place for leftist social experimentation,” Miller said in a statement to the Texas Tribune after Trump announced the plan via tweet.

TDA spokesman Reb Wayne declined comment on Current's inquiry, saying he would email a statement should department officials decide to comment on the memo.

The Observer noted that it's unclear whether the dress code change originated from Miller's office or came from higher up. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly engaged in anti-trans rhetoric and thrown support behind bills aimed at curbing the rights of transgender Texans.

Ahead of the latest election, Abbott ordered state child welfare officials to conduct investigations of parents who obtain legal gender-affirming care for their minor children — a demand since thwarted by the courts.

The restrictions outlined in the new TDA memo replace the dress code contained in the department's rulebook, according to the Observer's reporting. The book's dress code doesn't refer to “biological gender.”

A TDA employee who spoke to the Observer on condition of anonymity said they worry about the fate of LGBTQ+ workers at the agency and those who speak out against the dress code.

"We have women, people of color in leadership, and the staff is just about as diverse as it can be," the person said.


“We should not allow this to be normalized,” they added. “It definitely feels like it threatens the safety of anyone who doesn’t conform to the binary dress code.” 

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.

San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

By Michael Karlis

If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.

Texas Senate moves to end countywide voting on Election Day

By Pooja Salhotra and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A Bexar County polling place awaits voters. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit counties from offering voting centers on Election Day. All voters would have to cast their ballot at their assigned neighborhood precinct.

Also in News

Texas House of Representatives honors San Antonio Air Force veteran killed in dog attack

By Michael Karlis

Ramon Najera Jr. was killed Feb. 24 in dog attack that made national headlines.

Father of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil agrees to take polygraph test

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil first went missing from the Villas Del Cabo apartments on the city's Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.

'Rainey Street Ripper,' Starship Explosion: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

City of San Antonio suspends free Tuesday downtown parking for duration of Fiesta

By Nina Rangel

The City of San Antonio's downtown parking facilities, such as this one, aren't free next Tuesday.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us