South Texas native TV star Eva Longoria says she's moving back to San Antonio

The Desperate Housewives actress announced the move during a TV appearance, during which she also noted that San Antonio has the best Tex-Mex food.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 12:43 pm

Eva Longoria made the announcement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.
Shutterstock / DFree
Eva Longoria made the announcement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.
Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, the ex-wife of Spur Tony Parker, said she's moving back to San Antonio after more than a decade away.

The Corpus Christi native said she plans to split her time between Mexico City and San Antonio during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. When she made the announcement, Longoria and singer Clarkson, a fellow Texan, were talking about their shared love of Tex-Mex food.

"I'm moving back to San Antonio," Longoria said.

Clarkson responded, saying that she "loves" San Antonio because the city — or at least its downtown — is far more walkable than most cities in the Lone Star State.

"They did such a great job, like, it's an easy city to walk around," Clarkson said. "A lot of places in Texas, it's a driving place. But in San Antonio, I feel like I can walk everywhere, like Austin."

Longoria agreed, adding that "the best Tex-Mex is in San Antonio."

Longoria, who also recently directed the film Flamin' Hot, has split her time between Mexico City and Los Angeles since her divorce from Parker in 2011. However, it now appears that, like many other Californians, Longoria is ready to move on to greener pastures.

Welcome home, Eva.

