Study: Texas home to some of nation's most conservative colleges

Five of the nation's top 25 most conservative colleges and universities are located in the Lone Star State.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas. - Wikimedia Commons / Daniel Lobo
Wikimedia Commons / Daniel Lobo
Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas.
Although many folks take on a more liberal outlook once they're exposed to university life, the Lone Star State is still home to some of the nation's most conservative campuses, according to college ranking site Niche.

Niche — which ranks schools based on student reviews and data from the U.S. Dept. of Education — found that Texas is home to five of the nation's 25 most conservative schools. That's more than any other state.

Ritzy South Methodist University took the title as Texas' most conservative campus and also came in at No. 7 in the nation. Texas A&M ranked second in the state and at No. 13 nationally when it comes to conservatism.

"This just goes to show that the more things change here at A&M, the more things stay the same," Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp said in a news release trumpeting the school's inclusion on Niche's list. "Texans still cherish the values that made America great."

Dallas Baptist University took the third spot in Texas and No. 14 spot nationally, while Abilene Christian University and Texas Christian University took fourth and fifth in the Lone Star State and landed at the No. 17 and No. 22 national spots, respectively.

Niche named Utah's Brigham Young University the nation's most conservative college in this year's study.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

