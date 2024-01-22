LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Supreme Court rules feds can cut through wire Texas deployed along border

Texas AG Ken Paxton sued the federal government in October after border patrol agents were caught cutting through the wire the state installed along the Rio Grande.

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 3:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed concertina wire along the Rio Grande this past summer as part of Operation Lone Star. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed concertina wire along the Rio Grande this past summer as part of Operation Lone Star.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents can cut through concertina wire deployed along the banks of the Rio Grande as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star immigration crackdown.

The decision fell along ideological lines with the court's most conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — all siding with Texas. Although the court didn't give a reason for its ruling, it appears to uphold earlier precedent giving the U.S. government, not states, immigration-enforcement authority.

Abbott deployed the concertina wire along the Texas-Mexico over the summer, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton subsequently sued the federal government, alleging Border Patrol agents were caught cutting through the wire. The AG's office accused the agents of trespassing and damaging state property.

Initially, a federal judge ruled in the Biden Administration's favor. However, the notoriously conservative New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month overturned that ruling.

Monday's high ruling could offer a hint which way the Supreme Court is likely to rule on a separate showdown between the state and feds along the border.

Abbott and the Biden administration are locked in a standoff over Texas National Guard Troops' seizure of a park from federal agents in Eagle Pass earlier this month. The Biden administration has also asked the high court to intervene in that dispute.

Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillson said court precedent suggests the White House is likely in line for another victory.

"Abbott hopes [the Supreme Court] will rule differently and say that states can protect their own borders," Jillson told the Current. "But, I doubt that will happen because immigration historically has been a federal issue, and while the Supreme Court has been willing to overturn long-standing precedence, I doubt they will allow [states] to control the borders."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Body recovered in Rio Grande near Eagle Pass' disputed Shelby Park

By Sanford Nowlin

A view of the Rio Grande from Shelby Park in July 2023.

Ken Paxton paid $2.3 million to defense lawyers for impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, talks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, before starting the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

San Antonio ISD will resume classes on Monday after system failures

By Sanford Nowlin

SAISD shuttered all of its campuses last week over heating system failures.

Also in News

San Antonio's Monday rainfall sets record

By Michael Karlis

A total of 3.57 inches of rain fell in San Antonio Sunday and Monday.

Alamo Colleges reschedules Nikki Giovanni speaking event

By Sanford Nowlin

Giovanni was originally scheduled to speak at San Antonio College this Tuesday.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez says he would have voted for ceasefire resolution

By Michael Karlis

City Councilman Manny Pelaez now claims that he decided to remove his signature from a memo calling for a special meeting to debate a ceasefire resolution after receiving a phone call from two prominent members of the Muslim community, according to the San Antonio Report.

CPS Energy bringing on another 150 megawatts of solar power

By Sanford Nowlin

CPS Energy already has 551 megawatts of solar capacity in operation.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us