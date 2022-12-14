Texas AG Ken Paxton requested list of transgender residents from Department of Public Safety

A DPS spokesman said the department ultimately told Paxton's office that the requested records didn't exist.

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 4:18 pm

click to enlarge The records request made this summer echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse. - Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Department of Justice
The records request made this summer echo attempts made by AG Ken Paxton to classify gender affirming care as child abuse.
In a move LGTBTQ+ advocates said could be used to further target transgender Texans, Attorney General Ken Paxton in June sought to collect a list of people who changed their gender on their state driver’s license, the Washington Post reports.

According to the bombshell story posted Wednesday, Paxton's office asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide information on people who changed their sex on state documents over the past two years. “We won’t need [driver's license or identification numbers] at first but may need to have them later if we are required to manually look up documents," according to correspondence sent but the AG's office.

The Post obtained communication between the AG's office and DPS through a public records request.

DPS never fulfilled the AG office's request, according to the newspaper. After the department identified 16,000 such record changes, officials determined that staffers would need to undertake a manual search to know why the changes were made.

“A verbal request was received,” DPS spokesman Travis Considine told the Post  via email. “Ultimately, our team advised the AG’s office the data requested neither exists nor could be accurately produced. Thus, no data of any kind was provided.”

Paxton made his request amid a push by Texas Republicans to target transgender people that included both Gov. Greg Abbott, a Paxton ally.

In February, Abbott ordered state workers to investigate the parents of transgender children for child abuse. The governor justified that request using a non-binding opinion from Paxton's office classifying gender-affirming care for minors as child abuse.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation

By Michael Karlis

Armed members of This Is Texas Freedom Force position themselves at the Alamo during a May 2020 BLM protest.

Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters

By Michael Karlis

People lined both sides of North St. Mary's Street Tuesday outside of the Aztec Theatre.

San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Pearl will offer free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29.

San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.

Also in News

Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters

By Michael Karlis

People lined both sides of North St. Mary's Street Tuesday outside of the Aztec Theatre.

Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers

San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas to add new roller coaster, E-sports gaming center

By Michael Karlis

Six Flags officials unveiled new rides and features during a fan event on Tuesday.

San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Pearl will offer free three hour parking from Dec. 12-29.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us