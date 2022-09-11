Texas and two other states lead the nation in time spent playing video games

Here's some news that may be of interest to Texas video gamers. If they could just put down their controllers long enough to read it.
Texas and two other states to lead the nation in hours residents spend playing video games, according to a new study.
The makers of online game Solitaire Bliss polled more than 2,000 gamers to gauge their playing habits. According to the survey, those in Texas, Ohio and Michigan spend an average of 17 hours weekly with controllers in their hands. That’s almost half an average workweek — and three hours more than the national average.
Nearly half of Texas gamers told researchers that they play daily, and a whopping 74% hop on at least once a week.
The study also asked participants whether they had skipped meals or sacrificed sleep to continue playing — and Texans topped the nation in saying "yes" to both. According to the survey, 86% of Texas participants said they have lost sleep so they can continue gaming, and 60% said they had skipped meals.
So, what should we make of these numbers? Maybe that everything is bigger in Texas, including its couch potatoes.
