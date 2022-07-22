Texas Republicans in Congress vote against bill to protect right to contraception

The House passed the measure, but it will have a harder time getting through the evenly divided Senate.

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge U.S. House Democrats passed a bill Thursday to ensure access to contraceptives. - Texas Tribune / Michael Gonzalez
Texas Tribune / Michael Gonzalez
U.S. House Democrats passed a bill Thursday to ensure access to contraceptives.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would prevent states from banning birth control, though nearly the entire Republican delegation from Texas voted against it.

The bill, which faces far more hurdles passing through the Senate, largely responds to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ recent opinion casting doubt on past rulings guaranteeing legal protections for contraceptives. It is part of a Democratic rush to codify policy on social issues that have since been put under question after the high court overturned Roe v. Wade.

All Texas Republicans voted against the measure, except for Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, who did not vote. Only eight Republicans in the entire chamber joined all Democrats in voting in favor of the contraceptives legislation.

Democrats, meanwhile, said the measure is necessary to protect women’s personal freedom.

“The decision of when and how to begin a family is a personal decision, and I will continue to fight back against any attempts to further strip away reproductive rights from Texas women,” said U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas.

The right to contraception was established in Griswold v. Connecticut, a 1965 case in which the court found that a constitutional right to privacy protected women’s ability to take birth control. The right to privacy was also the basis for Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Thomas and some other conservatives dispute whether such a right is actually established in the Constitution, causing some to fear that other court precedents could be at risk. But while Roe has been overturned, Griswold remains.

Contraception is legal in Texas, and the state’s top leaders have not given any public indication that they want to change that.

While the bills filed in response to the court’s decision have faced little difficulty passing through the Democratic-controlled House, they have faced steeper challenges getting over the filibuster in the evenly split Senate.

Thomas’ concurring opinion accompanied the court’s ruling on abortion last month. His opinion also suggested the court reconsider rulings establishing the right to gay marriage.

House Democrats also passed legislation this week codifying the right to gay and interracial marriage, as well as legislation last week ensuring access to abortions nationwide. The contraceptives bill proved a far more partisan vote than the marriage bill, which attracted dozens of Republican members joining Democrats to vote in favor, including one Texan, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio.

Republicans disparaged the contraceptives bill as violating religious freedom and states’ rights to regulate their own health care policy.

Senate Democrats introduced companion legislation earlier this week, which U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, dismissed as “pure hysteria,” doubting the Supreme Court would actually repeal legal protections for contraceptives.

“It’s not in jeopardy,” Cornyn told the Associated Press.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.


Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

Trending

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

By Heywood Sanders

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

By Michael Karlis

If you're feeling flu-like symptoms and have pus-filled skin lesions, experts recommend seeing a physician and getting tested for monkeypox.

San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

By Michael Karlis

At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair.

Residents continue to hound Alamo RMA over Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel project

By Michael Karlis

Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.

Also in News

2-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on San Antonio's East Side

By Michael Karlis

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot at a cowed gathered outside a home on San Antonio's East Side.

Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

By Michael Karlis

If you're feeling flu-like symptoms and have pus-filled skin lesions, experts recommend seeing a physician and getting tested for monkeypox.

Residents continue to hound Alamo RMA over Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel project

By Michael Karlis

Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.

Federal grand jury indicts two men in deaths of migrants abandoned in San Antonio tractor-trailer

By Sanford Nowlin

Two men were indicted on federal charges related to the deaths of 53 migrants inside an abandoned truck, while two others were indicted on firearms charges.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us