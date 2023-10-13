TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

Instagram / @steph121287
The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter.
Sports and entertainment chain TopGolf plans to open a second San Antonio-area location, this one in New Braunfels, according to a new Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
The Dallas-based chain — known for complexes that bring together golf, libations, food and games — plans to build a two-floor, 38,000-square-foot location on 10 acres of undeveloped land at A-1 SUR–1AM Esnuarizar, according to the filing. The $18 million development will include 60 golf bays.
Company officials were unavailable at press time to discuss the project.
Top Golf plans to break ground on the new site in January and complete construction right before Christmas 2024, according to its regulatory filing.
In addition to golf bays, the chain's locations include full bars, extensive food menus and game rooms.
