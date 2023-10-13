BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

TopGolf to build second San Antonio-area location, filing says

Construction on the New Braunfels location will begin in January and wrap up right before Christmas 2024.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 2:54 pm

The only TopGolf location currently open in San Antonio is located off Loop 1604 near the Rim and La Canter. - Instagram / @steph121287
Sports and entertainment chain TopGolf plans to open a second San Antonio-area location, this one in New Braunfels, according to a new Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The Dallas-based chain — known for complexes that bring together golf, libations, food and games — plans to build a two-floor, 38,000-square-foot location on 10 acres of undeveloped land at A-1 SUR–1AM Esnuarizar, according to the filing. The $18 million development will include 60 golf bays.

Company officials were unavailable at press time to discuss the project.

Top Golf plans to break ground on the new site in January and complete construction right before Christmas 2024, according to its regulatory filing.

When completed, the development will be the Top Golf's second San Antonio-area location. The other is off Loop 1604 near the RIM and La Cantera shopping developments.

In addition to golf bays, the chain's locations include full bars, extensive food menus and game rooms.

