Two San Antonio police officers suspended for failure to respond to calls

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November.
The San Antonio Police Department slapped two officers with 30-day suspensions based on allegations that they failed to respond to service calls, KSAT reports
.
Officers Michael Garcia and Stephanie Cherry received the penalties in November for violations of department rules including neglect of duty, failure to obey a lawful order and failure to respond promptly to calls, according to city records obtained by the TV station.
The penalties are based on three incidents that took place on May 25 of last year, according to KSAT's reporting.
In the first of those, Garcia and Cherry were dispatched to a disturbance call but remained parked in their vehicles for 42 minutes at the same site before responding to a different call, the station reports. Later that evening, the pair reportedly were dispatched to the site of a major accident but remained parked together in another location for 17 minutes before responding.
In the third reported violation, Garcia and Cherry stayed assigned to an assault call for approximately 50 minutes each after leaving the site of the incident, according to KSAT. Garcia also failed to complete an incident report on that call, the station reports.
Garcia served his suspension Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, while Cherry served hers Nov. 15 to Dec. 14, KSAT reports.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed