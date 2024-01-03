EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Two San Antonio police officers suspended for failure to respond to calls

Officers Michael Garcia and Stephanie Cherry were accused of rules violations including neglect of duty, failing to obey a lawful order and failing to respond promptly to calls.

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 11:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November. - Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The two SAPD officers served began serving their suspensions in November.
The San Antonio Police Department slapped two officers with 30-day suspensions based on allegations that they failed to respond to service calls, KSAT reports.

Officers Michael Garcia and Stephanie Cherry received the penalties in November for violations of department rules including neglect of duty, failure to obey a lawful order and failure to respond promptly to calls, according to city records obtained by the TV station.

The penalties are based on three incidents that took place on May 25 of last year, according to KSAT's reporting.

In the first of those, Garcia and Cherry were dispatched to a disturbance call but remained parked in their vehicles for 42 minutes at the same site before responding to a different call, the station reports. Later that evening, the pair reportedly were dispatched to the site of a major accident but remained parked together in another location for 17 minutes before responding.

In the third reported violation, Garcia and Cherry stayed assigned to an assault call for approximately 50 minutes each after leaving the site of the incident, according to KSAT. Garcia also failed to complete an incident report on that call, the station reports.

Garcia served his suspension Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, while Cherry served hers Nov. 15 to Dec. 14, KSAT reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Zoo celebrates first-ever babirusa birth on New Years Day

By Michael Karlis

First-time mother Sula with her new born babirusa.

Total of 18 San Antonio police officers, Bexar deputies arrested in 2023

By Sanford Nowlin

Criminal arrests of SAPD officers were up in 2023, but they declined for Bexar County deputies, numbers collected by KSAT show.

San Antonio attorney says it's too early to call for Councilman Marc Whyte's resignation

By Michael Karlis

After posting $2,000 bond on Saturday, Whyte told News4SA he took "full ownership of his actions."

Backlog in U.S. immigration cases reaches new record

By Sanford Nowlin

Border barriers and immigration crackdowns haven't lessened the backlog of asylum cases, new numbers show.

Also in News

Emergency rooms not required to perform life-saving abortions, federal appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

An examination room in Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services in San Antonio on June 14, 2022.

Backlog in U.S. immigration cases reaches new record

By Sanford Nowlin

Border barriers and immigration crackdowns haven't lessened the backlog of asylum cases, new numbers show.

U.S. Department of Justice says it’ll sue if Texas enforces new law punishing illegal border crossing

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Texas National Guard position themselves on the banks of the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in El Paso.

Texas is the seventh-most 'TikTok obsessed' U.S. state, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in 2023.
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us