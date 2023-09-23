BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

UTSA's improvement since last year was the most dramatic of any U.S. college or university, according to school officials.

By on Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university. - Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university.
The Roadrunners aren't just performing well on the football field.

The University of Texas at San Antonio jumped 92 spots in this year's U.S. News and World Report college rankings. The magazine named UTSA the No. 280 college in the nation and also the country's 151st-best public university.

UTSA's jump from No. 372 in last year's rankings was the most dramatic improvement of any U.S. college or university, according to school officials.

"Over the last decade, we have worked strategically to become a Carnegie R1 institution, to be eligible for the National Research University fund status here in Texas, to be recognized for our immense progress in student success measures, to become a Seal Certified institution for Excelencia in Education, and to showcase how our students benefit from a UTSA education as they enter the workforce with low debt and high economic and social mobility," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement. "These collective efforts have been noticed, and we are grateful for the recognition."

To Eighmy's point, UTSA came in 47th on the list for improving the economic and social mobility of its alumni.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

By Brandon Rodriguez

Airport Director Jesus Saenz shakes hands with Mikko Turtiainen, U.S. sales director for Condor Airlines, at Thursday's press event.

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

Despite lack of space, migrants keep arriving at San Antonio center

By Michael Karlis

A group of Venezuelan migrants take refuge from the Texas sun under a tree outside San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.

Also in News

Study: Texas home to some of nation's most conservative colleges

By Michael Karlis

Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas.

Texas has more streets honoring athletes than any other U.S. state, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Horse racing is the most commemorated sport when it comes to street names, followed by football and baseball, the study said.

New Anti-Defamation League study brands Texas as hotbed for hate groups

By Sanford Nowlin

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre last December to counter a protest by an armed militia group.

New online ad blasts Ted Cruz as 'grifter' for constantly promoting his podcast

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us