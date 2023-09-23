University of Texas at San Antonio jumps 92 spots on U.S. News & World Report rankings

Courtesy Photo / University of Texas at San Antonio
UTSA was also named the nation's 151st-best public university.
The Roadrunners aren't just performing well on the football field.
The University of Texas at San Antonio jumped 92 spots in this year's U.S. News and World Report college rankings
. The magazine named UTSA the No. 280 college in the nation and also the country's 151st-best public university.
UTSA's jump from No. 372 in last year's rankings was the most dramatic improvement of any U.S. college or university, according to school officials.
"Over the last decade, we have worked strategically to become a Carnegie R1 institution, to be eligible for the National Research University fund status here in Texas, to be recognized for our immense progress in student success measures, to become a Seal Certified institution for Excelencia in Education
, and to showcase how our students benefit from a UTSA education as they enter the workforce with low debt and high economic and social mobility," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement. "These collective efforts have been noticed, and we are grateful for the recognition."
To Eighmy's point, UTSA came in 47th on the list for improving the economic and social mobility of its alumni.
