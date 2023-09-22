UT Health San Antonio receives $5 million to expand long COVID care

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio A woman receives a COVID-19 jab at a public vaccination event.

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio has landed a $5 million federal grant to improve treatments for people suffering from long COVID, officials said Friday.



Issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the funds are part of a $45 million award split by nine long COVID clinics across the country. The program's goal is to improve care for long COVID patients everywhere but particularly those in underserved, rural and minority populations.



Long COVID is a condition where patients experience persistent health problems after recovering from a COVID-19 infection.



“This is such an amazing opportunity to expand what we already do regarding high quality of care for people who have long COVID and integrate more multidisciplinary work with our experts at UT Health San Antonio," Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of UT Health's Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, said in a statement.



