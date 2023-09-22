BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

UT Health San Antonio receives $5 million to expand long COVID care

The money will help improve treatments for long COVID patients, particularly those in underserved communities.

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A woman receives a COVID-19 jab at a public vaccination event. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
A woman receives a COVID-19 jab at a public vaccination event.
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio has landed a $5 million federal grant to improve treatments for people suffering from long COVID, officials said Friday.

Issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the funds are part of a $45 million award split by nine long COVID clinics across the country. The program's goal is to improve care for long COVID patients everywhere but particularly those in underserved, rural and minority populations.

Long COVID is a condition where patients experience persistent health problems after recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to expand what we already do regarding high quality of care for people who have long COVID and integrate more multidisciplinary work with our experts at UT Health San Antonio," Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of UT Health's Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, said in a statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

By Brandon Rodriguez

Airport Director Jesus Saenz shakes hands with Mikko Turtiainen, U.S. sales director for Condor Airlines, at Thursday's press event.

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center running out of space amid flood of arrivals

By Michael Karlis

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities TK date of this photo?

Also in News

New Anti-Defamation League study brands Texas as hotbed for hate groups

By Sanford Nowlin

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre last December to counter a protest by an armed militia group.

New online ad blasts Ted Cruz as 'grifter' for constantly promoting his podcast

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

GOP senators, open to Paxton conviction, flipped when they realized they were still short the votes

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Darren McCarty, former deputy attorney general for civil litigation under Ken Paxton, is sworn in by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during the sixth day of Paxton’s impeachment trial on Sept. 12, 2023.

Democrats ask White House to halt Texas' purge of people from Medicaid rolls

By Sanford Nowlin

The Sept. 19 congressional letter also notes that state officials have received at least three letters from whistleblowers from inside the HHSC raising concerns about eligible people being dropped from Medicaid.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us