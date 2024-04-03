Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

UTSA to move Institute of Texan Cultures from current downtown San Antonio site

The relocation would free up the nearly 14-acre site for development of an arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 3:02 pm

click to enlarge An artist's rendering shows a potential relocation site for the museum near downtown's Crockett Hotel. - Courtesy Image / UTSA
Courtesy Image / UTSA
An artist's rendering shows a potential relocation site for the museum near downtown's Crockett Hotel.
The University of Texas at San Antonio will relocate the Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) to Frost Tower as it works on a permanent home for the museum — a move that potentially frees up substantial downtown space for a new Spurs arena.

The 180,000-square-foot museum, built during HemisFair 1968, is in need of pricey repairs and has suffered from dwindling attendance.  The university has spent at least the past three years engaging with the public on its potential relocation.

In a statement released Wednesday, UTSA officials said they're continuing to consider sites for a permanent museum, including a high-traffic space adjacent to the Crockett Hotel and alternate site at the UTSA Southwest Campus. In the meantime, part of the collection will be housed on the first floor of downtown's Frost Tower, while the remainder will go into climate-controlled storage, they said.

“UTSA is entrusted with the stewardship of the ITC museum. We remain deeply committed to advancing its mission, honoring its past and creating a new, engaging experience that Texans of all ages can enjoy through the 2068 centennial,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a written statement.

The almost 14-acre ITC site has been discussed as a possible location for a new arena for San Antonio's NBA franchise. City officials and developers have also discussed packaging such an arena with a minor-league baseball stadium to create a downtown "sports district."

UTSA officials said they're doing due diligence on the Crockett property, adding that the school is looking into building a 65,000-square-foot facility. The-art museum could tap into the into the 2.5 million guests who visit the Alamo annually, they also said.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

April 3, 2024

