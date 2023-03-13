Uvalde gun-reform advocate says there should be more accountability for public officials

'There's so much lack of accountability that is still happening in my hometown, and justice would be for people to be held accountable,' Jazmin Cazares said.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 9:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jazmin Cazares (pictures above) lost her 9-year-old sister, Jackie Cazares, during the mass shooting at Robb Elmentary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Jazmin Cazares (pictures above) lost her 9-year-old sister, Jackie Cazares, during the mass shooting at Robb Elmentary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.
During a SXSW session on Saturday, a gun-reform advocate said holding public officials accountable is the only way to get justice for her sister, who died during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Jazmin Cazares lost her 9-year-old sister Jackie in the May 24 massacre, the deadliest shooting at a Texas school.

"There's so much lack of accountability that is still happening in my hometown, and justice would be for people to be held accountable," said Cazares, 17, who advocates for Lives Robbed, a nonprofit founded by people directly affected by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

Cazares made her comments during SXSW panel discussion about the impact of gun violence on children. Award-winning filmmaker Kim A. Snyder, director of a documentary on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, moderated the session.

During the discussion, Snyder asked Cazeres what justice for her sister looks like.

"Nothing is ever going to be able to bring my sister back, which is what we would've wanted," Cazares said. "But justice is making sure this doesn't ever happen to somebody else and making sure that these survivors get the help that they need."

Cazares' comments come days after Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell came out in support of the Texas Department of Public Safety's position to not release public records related to the Uvalde mass shooting, according to the Texas Tribune.

In a court filing, Mitchell argued that most of the victims' families want the records withheld, even though they could paint a complete picture of the possible failings of law enforcement. Family members have disputed her claim.

The SXSW panel also occurs weeks after former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo successfully won an appeal to change the wording on his termination paperwork so it doesn't say that he was dishonorably removed.

Arredondo has been criticized for his department's response to the police shooting. Officers at the scene waited more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Arredondo was fired in August 2022. However, the changes to his discharge file last month could make it easier for the disgraced former police chief to find work in another town.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

By Michael Karlis

Billionaire Elon Musk building his own 'Texas Utopia' outside of Austin

Millions of Texans are about to lose their health insurance

By Sara Hutchinson, The Texas Observer

An estimated 2.7 million Texans — mostly children and new moms — are at risk of losing their Medicaid insurance, some as early as June.

Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says

By Michael Karlis

A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely.

San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus addresses the crowd at a Tuesday night town hall.

Also in News

Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says

By Michael Karlis

A report published last year projected that San Antonio home values would depreciate more than 30%. However, some industry experts say that's unlikely.

USAA, Spurs' Kiss Me Cam: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

USAA told some remote workers they'll now need to work hybrid schedules, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Third person arrested in connection to deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side

By Michael Karlis

Destiny Marie Cardona is the sister of one of the dogs' owners, according to KSAT.

San Antonio utility execs say St. Mary's Strip sewer problems shouldn't have surprised contractor

By Sanford Nowlin

St. Mary's Street remains under construction, blocking access to many of its businesses.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us