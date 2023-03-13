Uvalde gun-reform advocate says there should be more accountability for public officials

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Jazmin Cazares (pictures above) lost her 9-year-old sister, Jackie Cazares, during the mass shooting at Robb Elmentary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.
During a SXSW session on Saturday, a gun-reform advocate said holding public officials accountable is the only way to get justice for her sister, who died during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Jazmin Cazares lost her 9-year-old sister Jackie in the May 24 massacre, the deadliest shooting at a Texas school.
"There's so much lack of accountability that is still happening in my hometown, and justice would be for people to be held accountable," said Cazares, 17, who advocates for Lives Robbed, a nonprofit founded by people directly affected by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
Cazares made her comments during SXSW panel discussion about the impact of gun violence on children. Award-winning filmmaker Kim A. Snyder, director of a documentary on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, moderated the session.
During the discussion, Snyder asked Cazeres what justice for her sister looks like.
"Nothing is ever going to be able to bring my sister back, which is what we would've wanted," Cazares said. "But justice is making sure this doesn't ever happen to somebody else and making sure that these survivors get the help that they need."
Cazares' comments come days after Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell came out in support of the Texas Department of Public Safety's position to not release public records related to the Uvalde mass shooting, according to the Texas Tribune
In a court filing, Mitchell argued that most of the victims' families want the records withheld, even though they could paint a complete picture of the possible failings of law enforcement. Family members have disputed her claim.
The SXSW panel also occurs weeks after former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo successfully won an appeal to change the wording on his termination paperwork
so it doesn't say that he was dishonorably removed.
Arredondo has been criticized for his department's response to the police shooting. Officers at the scene waited more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Arredondo was fired in August 2022. However, the changes to his discharge file last month could make it easier for the disgraced former police chief to find work in another town.
