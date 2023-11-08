San Antonio’s 10 best farm-to-table restaurants

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Botika's fusion of Asian and Peruvian flavors makes delicious work of locally-sourced ingredients.

Because it's an unregulated phrase, the term "farm-to-table" has become nearly as overused as the ubiquitous "foodie."

Even so, there's tremendous merit in knowing a restaurant's produce comes directly from a local grower rather than a retailer or distributor. Dining spots with this back-to-the-earth approach are revolutionizing the way we eat, connect with our food and interact with our environment.

Fortunately for San Antonio diners, our region is rich with farmers and food producers. When restaurants choose to support these businesses, they ensure they're using the freshest, highest-quality produce while bolstering the livelihoods of local growers. This, in turn, strengthens the community, contributes to the preservation of open spaces and underscores the importance of seasonality and biodiversity.

Chefs who participate in this movement curate their menus based on what's available locally and in-season, creating a deep appreciation for the natural rhythms of food production. By reconnecting diners with food sources, they foster a greater respect for the planet and the people who nurture it.

These 10 San Antonio restaurants embody a holistic approach to food, offering not just exceptional flavors but also a genuine sense of connection with the land and the community. They serve as catalysts for positive change, both in the way we eat and how we care for our planet.

1. Botika

Pearl dining spot Botika's fusion of Asian and Peruvian flavors may sound a little too exotic for some diners, but there's no need for trepidation. Chef Geronimo Lopez has curated a vibrant and modern collection of menu offerings that make the blend approachable, from fresh sushi to buttery charcoal-grilled Akaushi ribeye served with punchy chimichurri. The spot's tempura-fried vegetable appetizer features Texas-grown produce from Grandma's Garden in nearby Gonzales. Served with Lopez's complex, umami-laden house ponzu and salsa verde, the farm-fresh vegetables — which include asparagus, onions, broccoli and more, depending on the season — shine in ways one might not expect from a such a simple preparation. 303 Pearl Parkway, #111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel The Cove now sources many of its fresh produce from a dedicated farm south of San Antonio.

2. The Cove

The Cove is a pleasantly offbeat destination in the Five Points neighborhood which blends the vibes of a classic American burger joint with a commitment to sustainable, organic and locally produced eats. In addition to its relaxed, mostly outdoor setting, The Cove offers an array of options, from juicy, grass-fed beef burgers to hearty vegan dishes. What sets The Cove apart, though, is its commitment to environmental sustainability, including not just its focus on locally sourced ingredients but water conservation and eco-friendly practices. Beyond its many partnerships with local farms and ranches, The Cove's planet-friendly ethos extends to its drink options as well. Its outdoor Texas bar offers 35 taps of beer and cider, all made in the Lone Star State. 606 W. Cypress St., (210) 227-2683, thecove.us.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Clementine Pastry Chef Elise Russ uses classic techniques alongside fresh produce at Clementine.

3. Clementine

Tucked into the corner of an unassuming Castle Hills retail center, Clementine exudes elegance with a touch of Southern charm. New Orleans-born chef John Russ and his wife and business partner Elise Russ, who handles pastry for the restaurant, celebrate locally sourced ingredients by transforming them into complex, thoughtful dishes. Diners can savor Southern-inspired cuisine with a contemporary twist such as Bandera quail flash-fried to crispy perfection, seared and sliced Niman Ranch Beef with red wine Bordelaise or Alaskan halibut with sweet Texas corn. Elise Russ pulls from her Southern upbringing to offer delectable sweets to round out each meal. 2195 Northwest Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Landrace Since its inception, Chef Steve McHugh's Landrace has celebrated seasonal nuances in collaboration with regional purveyors.

4. Landrace

Located inside luxury hotel Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk, Chef Steve McHugh's Landrace is a testament to the elegance and versatility of modern farm-to-table dining. Since its inception, Landrace has highlighted regional providers of quail, pork and produce, celebrating seasonal nuances in collaboration with those purveyors. As a result, its menu reflects the richness of Texan agriculture, from fried Gulf crab to filet mignon raised by Heartbrand Beef, based in Flatonia, 90 miles west of San Antonio. Landrace's commitment to local ingredients even extends to its cocktails, including its use of a rum infused with a Texas Wagyu beef "fat wash," which imparts a robust umami to the restaurant's take on the classic Manhattan. 111 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6026, landracetx.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Pharm Table Led by Chef Elizabeth Johnson, Pharm Table is known for its globally inspired, locally sourced menu.

5. Pharm Table

Led by Chef Elizabeth Johnson, Pharm Table offers what some may call a transformative experience with its globally inspired, locally sourced menu. Johnson's thoughtfully crafted dishes are both delicious and nourishing, drawing inspiration from the flavors of South Texas, the Mediterranean and beyond. Pharm Table's commitment to sustainable, nutrient-dense ingredients includes the use of sustainably raised salmon, grass-fed wagyu beef and regeneratively farmed chicken. The menu caters to various dietary preferences — including vegan and gluten-free — while celebrating its ingredients' healing potential. In Johnson's hands a dish of roasted root vegetables with herbal aioli and chia seed puddings transforms what once might have been dismissed as "health food" into an elevated and satisfying culinary experience. 611 S. Presa St., (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel El Paso-born Hoppy Monk offers not just Texas beer and spirits — many of its food menu ingredients are locally-sourced as well.

6. Hoppy Monk

The San Antonio satellite of this El Paso-born mini-chain offers an extensive beer selection, to be sure, but it might surprise some to learn that the food menu is chock-full of produce, protein and cheese from local partners. What's more, the Akaushi and Wagyu beef, Crystal Valley Family Farm chicken thighs and Tender Belly heritage breed pork featured in its dishes are all raised without the use of antibiotics, steroids or hormones. The fiery aguachile verde uses wild caught Gulf shrimp, and for Sunday brunch, the Monk uses only free-range Texas eggs. Toast to your locally sourced meal with one of the spot's nearly 100 Texas-made beers and spirits. 1010 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Chef Jesse "Kirk" Kuykendall's upcoming restaurant will showcase bold flavors and grass-fed, hormone-free poultry and beef.

7. Milpa

Chef Jesse "Kirk" Kuykendall takes pride in creating dishes that highlight flavors from a childhood spent on the U.S.-Mexico border. However, in Chef Kirk's capable hands, moles, pozoles and other traditional dishes get spins from faraway locales including Venezuela, Oaxaca and Spain. Kirk's easygoing approach will soon expand to a new iteration of Milpa scheduled to open this fall on the East Side. Located near Dakota East Side Ice House, the new restaurant will showcase bold flavors via a reservation-only model that will allow for Kirk's impeccable service in an intimate setting. The new venture will use grass-fed, hormone-free poultry and beef from Alamo Farms, situated just west of downtown San Antonio. 419 S. Hackberry St., instagram.com/milpasatx.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Supper's approachable menu spotlights regional flavors that feature locally sourced ingredients, like Hill Country-raised quail.

8. Supper at Hotel Emma

The chic American eatery Supper embodies a blend of sophistication and Southern comfort. Adjacent to the historic Pearl Brewery's uber-bougie Hotel Emma, its approachable menu spotlights regional flavors that feature locally sourced ingredients. Diners can savor dishes with ingredients such as Gulf Coast shrimp, locally grown kale and Hill Country-raised quail. Thoughtful, attentive service amplifies the dining experience, while inventive cocktails and an extensive wine list add finesse worthy of Hotel Emma's 5-star AAA rating. Newly appointed Chef Ned Elliot is expected to keep local ingredients at the forefront when he launches his first menu this fall. 136 E. Grayson St., (877) 524-0031, supperatemma.com.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Vista Brewing uses vegetables and bread from area growers and bakers.

9. Vista Brewing San Antonio

Vista Brewing's new digs just east of downtown offer a culinary program from Executive Chef Kyle Barker, who brings experience from several of Austin's lauded restaurant groups. Barker's menu highlights items prepared with sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, including Texas Akaushi Wagyu beef, cheese sourced from Schertz's River Whey Creamery as well as vegetables and bread from area growers and bakers. Vista's salads will rotate with the seasons, starting with a roasted pistachio-studded green goddess salad, which made its debut when the brewery opened late last month. The urban craft-beer spot is an extension of Vista's Hill Country ranch, and it offers the same award-winning craft beer, as well as Texas wines and ciders along with a full coffee program. 125 Lamar St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1578, vistabrewingtx.com.

click to enlarge Nina Rangel Kuriya values its relationships with local producers and food waste minimizing-practices.

10. Kuriya at Cherrity Bar

Kuriya, a hidden gem steps away from the iconic Alamodome, blends traditional Japanese cuisine with the bold tastes of South Texas. The dining spot also offers a full bar, kid-friendly amenities, local art showcases and a state-of-the-art outdoor stage for live music. While there's plenty to recommend at Kuriya, its place on this list is a result of the unexpected fusion Chef Ernie Bradley has coerced from local produce and his use of practices designed to minimize food waste. The umami-packed ramen broths make use of vegetable scraps left over from other dishes, and an appetizer of crispy chicken skins is fried in the bird's own fat. Bradley is a star at minimizing waste while providing creative, sustainable cuisine. 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com.

