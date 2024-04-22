Gunter Hotel to bring South Korea-based bakery, cafe concept to San Antonio

Instagram / parisbaguette_usa
Paris Baguette locations specialize in breads, pastries, cakes and coffee.
The owner of downtown's Gunter Hotel is bringing the first Paris Baguette location to San Antonio later this year.
Gunter owner Jiwon Choi Song will open a unit of the South Korea-based bakery-cafe chain in a now-vacant space inside the hotel, located at 205 E. Houston St., officials with the hospitality enterprise said.
Song moved to Texas to help with renovations at the Gunter, which is owned by her family, according to details released by the hotel. After noticing an empty first-floor space, Song decided to introduce Paris Baguette to hotel guests and downtown diners.
The chain is known for baked goods, including breads, pastries, croissants and cakes. It also offers coffee and heartier food items such as panini, sandwiches and salads, according to its online menu.
Paris Baguette operates 4,000 locations worldwide, including some 150 in 20 U.S. states. The San Antonio café will bring the chain's total number of Texas units to nine.
