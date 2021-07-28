Winner: Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway
(210) 957-1430
A repeat winner from 2020, Smoke Shack may have started out, as its name implies, as a shack on the back of a trailer, but this purveyor of smoky goodness has certainly built from those humble beginnings. Indeed, the spot's name has become locally synonymous with succulent pork, chicken, sausage and ribs. Known for tender Wagyu brisket — which makes a cameo in grilled cheese sandwiches and gooey macaroni and cheese — this Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives alum has emerged as a dining spot that locals are willing to fight Broadway traffic to visit.
2. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q
Multiple locations
3. Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W. Houston St.
(210) 983-0088
