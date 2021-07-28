Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Winner: Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com

A repeat winner from 2020, Smoke Shack may have started out, as its name implies, as a shack on the back of a trailer, but this purveyor of smoky goodness has certainly built from those humble beginnings. Indeed, the spot's name has become locally synonymous with succulent pork, chicken, sausage and ribs. Known for tender Wagyu brisket — which makes a cameo in grilled cheese sandwiches and gooey macaroni and cheese — this Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives alum has emerged as a dining spot that locals are willing to fight Broadway traffic to visit.

2. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

rudysbbq.com

3. Pinkerton's Barbecue

107 W. Houston St.

(210) 983-0088

pinkertonsbarbecue.com

