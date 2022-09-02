6 Best CBD for Inflammation: 2022 Edition

ADVERTISEMENT. San Antonio Current news staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Please note, this report is not meant to treat or diagnose any illness. It is written for informational purposes only. If you have any health concern at all, please see a licensed healthcare professional.
CBD has gained popularity and stayed at the top for a handful of years now. During this time, it’s become a go-to for helping with inflammation, pain relief, and more. But is CBD good for inflammation? How well does CBD for inflammation work?
We wanted to get down to the bottom of these questions to truly understand the answers. From there, we were also able to narrow in on the best CBD oil for inflammation and other chronic pain.
Now, we have a list of some of the finest CBD products on the market to bring you the real relief you’ve been searching for. Let’s dive into what we’ll be exploring today.
Best CBD Oils for Inflammation
1) Premium Jane’s Citrus Flavored CBD Oil - 1,000 MG
- Third-party lab testing: Yes
- Transparent COAs: Downloadable
- Customer reviews: Fairly positive
- Brand reputation: Solid reputation
- Product type: Full-Spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 1,000 MG per 30 mL bottle
First up on our list is the citrus-flavored CBD oil from Premium Jane. At 1,000 MG, it’s a strong contender for both newbies and veterans of the cannabinoid. With a subtle citrus flavor, it helps disguise the otherwise strong hemp taste.
Best of all, every product is certified to be free of pesticides, solvents, herbicides, chemical fertilizers, and heavy metals. Lab tested for safety, potency, and purity, Premium Jane doesn’t fail to impress.
Pros
- Eco-conscious approach to CBD manufacturing
- All products made with U.S. hemp harvested with sustainable processes
- Hemp is sourced from organic Kentucky hemp
- High in terpenes like pinene and limonene, which also helps offer anti inflammatory benefits
- Comes in other flavored versions, including chocolate, chocolate mint, and unflavored
Cons
- Higher price point than some
- Third-party lab testing: Yes
- Transparent COAs: Batch numbers available online
- Customer reviews: Limited, but positive
- Brand reputation: Making a name for itself
- Product type: Full-spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 250 MG per 30mL bottle
Next up, the spagyric hemp oil from Zion Medicinals was made to find an all-natural, effective remedy for his wife’s Lyme disease. After all solutions proved ineffective, CBD came out on top.
Now, the product is used as a major plus for an anti-inflammatory and treating chronic pain relief. Even at the lower potency, users can enjoy the effects if applied under the tongue or topically to the inflamed site. Remember transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation.
While the brand is new, so there aren’t too many reviews yet, the reviews present are raving about quality and impact. With such effective results, we couldn’t help but to try out the CBD oil ourselves — and we’re glad we did! At 250 MG, it offers the relief from symptoms we’re looking for without being too all-encompassing.
Pros
- Lower potency grade is a nice option for those new to CBD or with mild inflammation
- Ingredients list is minimal and selective
- Limited but positive customer reviews
- COAs are available easily online
- Each batch of oil is third-party lab tested
Cons
- Higher price point compared to potency
- Contains some THC, which isn’t ideal for everyone (however, it’s still less than the legal 0.3% THC)
3) Wonderfeel’s Daytime CBD Extra Strength Tincture - 1,350 MG
- Third-party lab testing: Yes, made easy to understand
- Transparent COAs: Available for every batch of product online
- Customer reviews: Almost all positive
- Brand reputation: Highly esteemed
- Product type: Broad spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 1,350 MG per 30 mL bottle
Another hot pick for anti-inflammatory conditions falls on the daytime CBD extra strength tincture from Wonderfeel. The brand works on enhancing its formula regularly, so what you get is something powerful and effective.
First, they start with a unique, ultra-concentrated CBD blend, and incorporate a diverse array of terpenes and cannabinoids. With a higher ratio of caryophyllene, limonene, and terpinolene, the product is geared towards inflammation and chronic pain. The combination of terpenes also helps activate the potent blend of cannabinoids, which include not just CBG, but also CBG, CBN, CBC, and even CBT.
We love that it’s a broad spectrum CBD, too. Broad spectrum CBD contains zero THC, which means you’re getting the combination that’s non-intoxicating. However, even with broad-spectrum CBD, you can enjoy the entourage effects of all the other compounds working together.
Overall, the CBD oil is made to help you feel better, faster. The THC-free, broad spectrum CBD formula is balanced and ready for you to help tackle your to-do list.
Pros
- THC-free formula
- High ratio of terpenes and cannabinoids helps as an anti inflammatory
- Helps empower people on their own path to wellness
- High potency at 1,350 MG
- The brand puts a focus on efficacy, transparency, and sustainability
Cons
- Some users may not want a fully THC-free formula, but no broad spectrum CBD available
4) Nuleaf’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 900 MG
- Third-party lab testing: Yes
- Transparent COAs: On same page as product
- Customer reviews: Very positive
- Brand reputation: Highly esteemed
- Product type: Full-spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 900 MG per 15 mL bottle
An underdog, we wanted to know more about Nuleaf’s formula. We were intrigued by the potency options. For the 900 MG bottle, the size is 15 mL. The 1,800 MG bottle of CBD is 30 mL. That means you’re getting the same potency of CBD no matter which bottle you choose. Given that case, we chose the 900 MG to make it equal on the playing field of our list.
At 4.9 stars out of over 24,000 reviews, the brand is well-known and well-loved. Nuleaf is a whole-plant extract that contains the full spectrum of all naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. That means they use the whole cannabis plant to reap the benefits. Customers frequently report relief as if it’s an anti inflammatory with anti inflammatory properties.
Pros
- Made from green extraction and organic hemp
- Wide range of CBD oil products
- Variety of full-spectrum CBD options
- One of the best rated CBD brands in the USA
- Focuses on higher quality of ingredients and finished products
Cons
- Only full spectrum CBD products (products with THC) are available
- No broad spectrum CBD products available instead
5) Plus CBD’s Unflavored CBD Oil 250MG
- Third-party lab testing: Yes
- Transparent COAs: Must click “Certificate of Analysis”
- Customer reviews: 4.5 stars out of over 450 reviews
- Brand reputation: Gaining popularity
- Product type: Full-spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 250 MG per 30 mL bottle
We wanted to find an unflavored CBD oil that really stood out to us. That’s how we stumbled onto Plus CBD’s CBD oil. Unflavored, the hemp taste is still not overpowering with this formula. Heavily impressed, we were pleased to discover the flavor was good enough to keep using the product.
At 250 MG, the potency may leave something to be desired for some. However, if you’re just not easing into CBD, or you have minor inflammation, 250 MG might be ideal. Everyone is different, and we’d rather you scale up with your CBD oil rather than down.
While it may be only 250 MG, it’s considered one of the brand’s extra strength formulas. The array of terpenes and other cannabinoids with CBD is what gives it such an effective, memorable impact.
Pros
- Non-GMO and gluten-free
- Lab results available for reference
- All products lab-tested to ensure they go beyond industry standards
- Focus on seed-to-shelf traceability so the quality can remain consistent
- Detailed product descriptions help consumers understand the products bette
Cons
- Lack of info on where hemp is sourced
6) CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 5,000 MG
- Third-party lab testing: Yes
- Transparent COAs: Available front and center when viewing product
- Customer reviews: Very positive
- Brand reputation: Highly esteemed
- Product type: Full-spectrum CBD
- Product potency: 5,000 MG per 30 mL bottle
The strongest CBD oil on our list is the 5,000 MG variety from CBDistillery. At such a high potency, the oil is ideal for those with serious bouts of inflammation or other ailments. If you’re experienced with CBD, or cannabinoids, it might be ideal for you, too.
Either way, 5,000 MG is no joke, so be sure to use it on the more intense kind of days. Users enjoy its anti inflammatory properties tremendously.
Pros
- Wide range of CBD products all available at reasonable prices
- Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority
- Transparent about sourcing and manufacturing
- Growing reputation for skipping gimmicks
- Only ethical marketing practices
Cons
- Products aren’t certified organic
- States that CBD is dietary supplements, which isn’t approved by the FDA
CBD Oils for Inflammation: Choosing Criteria
How did we choose the CBD oils for inflammation on our list?
We want to go over the qualifying criteria we used to make our selections. In such an unregulated market like CBD and the rest of the hemp industry, it’s important to stay informed. Understanding what should and shouldn’t be in a CBD oil is vital to choosing a safe, effective, high-quality CBD tincture.
As a disclaimer, we also want to stress that you should always do your own, separate research for each product. It’s always good to be as informed and knowledgeable as possible about what you’re consuming.
Our main qualifying criteria include variables such as:
- Third-party lab testing - We only select products that go through a third-party lab for testing first.
- Transparent COA (certificate of analysis) - On that note, the COA the third-party lab performs is just as important. A claim that a CBD oil brand third-party tests their products isn’t good enough — we need the proof!
- Customer reviews - What are other people saying about the products? Word of mouth plays a major impact in our decision-making process.
- Brand reputation - Just as vital as positive customer reviews is the brand’s overall reputation. How well is the brand perceived by its target audience — or others, for that matter?
- CBD tincture type - While this wasn’t a factor that rules products out, we did look at whether the CBD oil was full-spectrum, broad spectrum CBD, or an isolate.
- Product potency - Potency is important, but we don’t just mean how many milligrams a product has.
What’s on our list is approved nonprescription CBD products that pass our qualifying criteria tests. While not all focus on treating pain, some do help with symptoms of pain. And while we won’t claim CBD can work as an alternative for treating pain or inflammation, users do see that it helps.
What is Inflammation?
To better understand how CBD oil can help with inflammation, let’s first break down what it is. The thing is, inflammation isn’t necessarily always bad. In fact, you need it to help fight infections. Even healing from a mosquito bite is a form of inflammation.
However, while inflammation is the body’s natural immune response, that’s only short-term. Long-term sensitivity, pain, swelling, or redness is associated with various health conditions. And chronic inflammation can play a role in ailments like lupus, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
However, we’re not saying that the CBD products can treat multiple sclerosis or the other conditions. Instead, we’re saying the research shows it may help in some symptoms.
CBD products are known to help with a range of issues, including inflammation, chronic pain, sleep disorders, stress, anxiety, and much more. More specifically, tinctures and CBD oils appear to have some of the most effective results.
A big reason CBD products helps is that it can tackle more than one of the causes of inflammation. Which brings us to our next question: what causes inflammation?
Some examples include acute inflammation, such as sudden body damage (like getting a paper cut). The body sends inflammatory cells to the injury site. Then, the cells begin the healing process.
Benefits of CBD Oil for Inflammation
How well can you use CBD oil for inflammatory conditions? Is it an anti inflammatory? Yes. We know CBD reduces inflammation. So, if CBD oil reduces inflammation, does that mean it can help with other ailments? How well does it help with joint pain, stomach pain, neuropathic pain, pain and nerve damage, or even autoimmune disorders? Users report CBD oil helping with so many things, it’s hard to keep track of what it does help with.
CBD products interact with the human body differently for every person. What’s effective for you might not help the next person, or vice versa.
What we do know is that CBD oil exhibits behaviors that may demonstrate antioxidant properties and other powerful effects of CBD. While there was no pure CBD on our list, as we didn’t choose any isolate CBD products, we do understand the efficacy and power CBD holds.
As an anti inflammatory, we count on CBD oil to help. There are also many other benefits of CBD oil for inflammation.
Transdermal Cannabidiol Reduces Inflammation
Many clinical trials have been done on CBD’s anti inflammatory effects. Likewise, its antioxidative properties are well-known. When just looking at the biological effects of CBD, you can see the antioxidant, cellular, and anti-inflammatory nature of CBD products. Topical CBD oil can help get to the site fastest, as it’s applied directly to the inflammatory points on the body.
CBD Oil Possible Risks and Side Effects
As with every product, there are potential risks and side effects to consider. On the bright side, CBD’s side effects appear to be minimal and minor. However, if you experience some of these symptoms regularly, CBD oil may not be the right product for you. Speak with a medical health professional before you start taking CBD.
Some side effects include, but may not be limited to:
- Dry mouth
- Diarrhea
- Reduced appetite
- Drowsiness
- Fatigue CBD for Inflammation
FAQs
Is CBD Good for Inflammation?
While research is still preliminary, evidence suggests CBD oil may help with anti inflammatory properties. However, research centers around CBD oils and topical applications. That means CBD oils and tinctures are what are ideal for inflammation. And topical is because transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation in some cases.
Does CBD Reduce Chronic Inflammation or Chronic Pain?
Both. CBD oil may help reduce chronic inflammation and help with certain types of chronic pain.
How Much CBD Does it Take to Fight Inflammation?
The amount of CBD it takes to fight inflammation varies by person. We recommended CBD oils that offer a range of different strengths so you can decide which is best for you. Those with lower tolerances or that are new to hemp products may want a smaller amount. If you’re more familiar with cannabinoids, a higher strength will suit you better.
What is the Difference Between CBD Oil and CBD Tincture?
The two terms are synonymous with each other. However, CBD tinctures are more often used sublingually (under the tongue) or in other beverages. Meanwhile, CBD oil is good under the tongue, in beverages, or applied topically to the skin.
How Do You Use a CBD Tincture?
For the fastest, most effective results, place a full dropper’s worth of CBD tincture under your tongue.
Allow it to sit under your tongue for up to 90 seconds. You may move the oil around to get it to absorb across your mouth.
Then, swallow the remainder of the tincture. If you’re not one for strong hemp flavors, we recommend some that have flavors to cover up the hemp taste.
How Long Does CBD Tincture Last in Your System?
Everyone is different, so tinctures may last longer or a shorter amount of time for you. However, typically, the effects can last anywhere from two to six hours.
Should I Drink Water After CBD Oil?
It never hurts to stay hydrated, so yes, you should drink water after taking CBD oil!
Can I Use Other Pain Medications With CBD?
We recommend you discuss with a medical health professional if you can use other pain medications along with CBD oil.
Will Using Products From a Cannabis Plant Get Me High?
No, full spectrum CBD products, even from the cannabis plant, won’t automatically get you high. In fact, CBD is non-intoxicating, so you can be sure you won’t feel a high when trying the product. However, an entourage effect can allow you to feel some effects, such as relaxation or relief from stress. Everyone is different, so it all depends on how CBD effects you, specifically.
The statements made in this sponsored post are those of the paid sponsor and not those of San Antonio Current, and are not intended as medical advice. Consult your doctor before undertaking any changes to your physical, mental or dietary health.