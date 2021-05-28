Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 28, 2021

Spurs, Cowboys Dancehall: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge Famous Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines donated to a school board candidate who wants to ban critical race theory in the district's curriculum. - INSTAGRAM / @CHIPGAINES
  • Instagram / @ChipGaines
  • Famous Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines donated to a school board candidate who wants to ban critical race theory in the district's curriculum.
It's not surprising that Current readers were happy to reminisce about the 1999 Spurs this week, but we didn't realize so many of you were primed for gossip about Waco-based Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In addition to Ted Cruz getting into it on Twitter again, readers checked out San Antonio's new vaccination campaign, more drama surrounding Cowboys Dancehall and the surprising appearance of over 100 pounds of cocaine on a South Texas beach this week.



10. Former San Antonio police officer handed eight-year sentence for child pornography

9. Student's video of parents reading her acceptance letter into San Antonio's Incarnate Word goes viral

8. Rooftop Cinema Club returns to San Antonio with new name, blockbuster flicks and food options

7. Jimmy Kimmel rips Ted Cruz in monologue, and the senator tries to pick yet another Twitter fight

6. San Antonio surpasses 1 million vaccinated, offers free Fiesta Texas tickets for people who get jabbed

5. Around 110 pounds of cocaine wash ashore on the South Texas coast

4. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller

3. Photo of the San Antonio Spurs playing video game after winning the 1999 championship goes viral

2. Group shames San Antonio's Whataburger and USAA for silence on controversial Texas voting bill

1. Fixer Upper stars donated to school board candidate who wants to ban critical race theory

