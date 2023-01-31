Action-packed play The Hero Twins: Blood Race debuts at the Magik Theatre this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Magik Theatre The Hero Twins: Blood Race is inspired by Mayan mythology.

This Saturday, San Antonio’s Magik Theatre will kick off the new year with its latest production, The Hero Twins: Blood Race.



The play, written by Latino playwright and educator Ramón Esquivel, promises to be one of the Magik's most action-packed productions to date.



Inspired by Mayan mythology, The Hero Twins: Blood Race follows Moth, a female protagonist in her quest for her twin brother Cricket — a task that leads her into the underworld.



Throughout the play, characters in modern steampunk costumes explore social issues such as prejudice, perseverance and belonging. Ultimately, the play conveys the idea that regardless of skin color, social status or gender, we all bleed red.



The Hero Twins: Blood Race will run from Feb. 4 to Mar. 5.



The production will also feature special performances including an American Sign Language interpreted performance Saturday, Feb. 18; a sensory-friendly performance Tuesday, Feb. 28; and Pay What You Wish performances on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Mar. 5. There will also be a mask required performance on Sunday, Feb. 26.



