Actor Ricardo Chavira joins the board of the Public Theater of San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Public Theater of San Antonio Actor Ricardo Chavira is known for roles in Selena: The Series, Desperate Housewives and Scandal.

The Public Theater of San Antonio has given its board of trustees a dose of star power.San Antonio-born actor Ricardo Chavira is joining the theater's board, officials said Wednesday. Known for roles in the seriesand, Chavira recenetly played Tejano queen Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., in Netflix'sChavira's ties to the city run deep: he graduated from LEE High School (then Robert E. Lee) and attended the University of the Incarnate Word.“San Antonio deserves quality professional regional theater, just like Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis and Chicago," Chavira said in a statement. "As a resident of San Antonio, I’m passionate about supporting The Public Theater as a Board Member in making that happen, and I stand behind [Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco's] vision in how we get there. ”Kelly Archer Deary of Overland Partners Architects; Brandon L. Howard of the University of Texas at San Antonio; and community volunteer Dacota Haselwood also joined the Public Theater's board, according to the organization.