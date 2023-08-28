Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Cosplayers at San Japan.

The Alamo City's biggest anime and gaming convention, San Japan, is taking place on Labor Day weekend this year.And, as per usual, the guest list is full of top talent, including voiceover artists Ricco Fajardo () and Molly Searcy (), overseas musicians Teddyloid and DEMONDICE along with VTubers and an array of industry professionals.Alongside meeting the convention's featured guests, attendees of the fan-run event can peruse its artist's alley, watch the always-elaborate cosplay show, relax in the maid cafe, enjoy an anime car show or compete in one of many gaming tournaments for cash prizes.