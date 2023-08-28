LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Anime convention San Japan is back for Labor Day weekend bash in downtown San Antonio

The fan-run event will be held at the Henry B. González Convention Center from Sept. 1-3.

By on Mon, Aug 28, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cosplayers at San Japan. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Cosplayers at San Japan.
The Alamo City's biggest anime and gaming convention, San Japan, is taking place on Labor Day weekend this year.

And, as per usual, the guest list is full of top talent, including voiceover artists Ricco Fajardo (Tomo-Chan is a Girl!, My Hero Academia) and Molly Searcy (One Piece, Akame Ga Kill!), overseas musicians Teddyloid and DEMONDICE along with VTubers and an array of industry professionals.

Alongside meeting the convention's featured guests, attendees of the fan-run event can peruse its artist's alley, watch the always-elaborate cosplay show, relax in the maid cafe, enjoy an anime car show or compete in one of many gaming tournaments for cash prizes.

$34.35-$266.50, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, san-japan.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

San Antonio's Muertos Fest returning in October with a larger footprint

By Brandon Rodriguez

Attendees at a prior Muertos Fest show off their makeup.

National Cinema Day returns for second year with $4 tickets, unlimited snacks

By Brandon Rodriguez

This year, the event will cost $1 more.

Also in Arts

San Antonio artist Lindsey Hurd transforms found objects into ephemeral masterpieces

By Bryan Rindfuss

Left to right: Lindsey Hurd's Asshole, Manalive and Stages III.

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

By Marco Aquino

The Witte's Al Rendon retrospective shows the arc of a 50-year photographic career

Report: NCAA passes over San Antonio's Alamodome for 2031 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

With professional sports stadiums having an average lifespan of 20-30 years, the Alamodome might be nearing its expiration date.

San Antonio officials began talks with Spurs on downtown arena before NBA draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs' lease on the Frost Bank Center — formerly the AT&T Center — expires in 2032.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us