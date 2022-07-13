TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Annual print fair Paper Trail San Antonio returns to the Rock Box on Sunday, July 17

The free, daylong event will showcase over 40 artists selling prints, zines, stickers and more.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm

Connie Chapa is one of this year's featured artists.
Connie Chapa
Connie Chapa is one of this year's featured artists.
San Antonio's homegrown — both rooted and blossomed — celebration of design and printmaking is back for another year at The Rock Box, boasting more than 40 artists selling handcrafted work.

Born in 2015, Paper Trail has evolved into a forum for diverse artists to sell prints, original zines, stickers and more.

This year's featured creators include typographer Maria Castro of thetinybrainproject, writer and comic illustrator Ashley Franklin and Vanessa Macias, who will be selling tattoo flash art.

Whether you're redecorating a whole apartment or just your laptop case, Paper Trail is likely to have you covered. However, you could fill an extra-large tote bag with all the artistic treasures on offer.

Free, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1453, papertrailsa.net.



