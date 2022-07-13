TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Austin indie chamber ensemble Montopolis to perform at Slab Cinema Arthouse on Friday

The group will play composer Justin Sherburn's live musical accompaniment to the 1929 Ukrainian documentary Man with a Movie Camera.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:55 am

click to enlarge Montopolis is known for its audience-engaging performances that employ everything from film to the spoken word to express the wonders and mysteries of the world around us. - COURTESY OF MONTOPOLIS
Courtesy of Montopolis
Montopolis is known for its audience-engaging performances that employ everything from film to the spoken word to express the wonders and mysteries of the world around us.
Austin-based indie chamber ensemble Montopolis — which draws its talent from members of the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, Tosca String Quartet and the Polyphonic Spree — is coming to the Slab Cinema Arthouse.

The group will perform composer Justin Sherburn's live musical accompaniment to the 1929 Ukrainian documentary Man with a Movie Camera.

Directed by Dziga Vertov, the silent film is an exploration of urban life in Moscow and the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odesa during the Soviet era. Man with a Movie Camera is famous for pioneering a variety of inventive and innovative cinematic techniques, all of which are interpreted and expanded by Sherburn's score.

Montopolis is known for its audience-engaging performances that employ everything from film to the spoken word to express the wonders and mysteries of the world around us.

While many of the ensemble's past performances have focused on subjects close to home — such as 2019's The Legend of Big Bend, which captured the lore and essence of West Texas — this performance looks overseas. It's intended to celebrate the beauty and resilience of Ukraine's people while inspiring American audiences to support the country in its time of need.

$12, 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, Slab Cinema Arthouse, 134 Blue Star, (210) 212-9373, montopolismusic.com.

Tags:

