Austin indie chamber ensemble Montopolis to perform at Slab Cinema Arthouse on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Montopolis Montopolis is known for its audience-engaging performances that employ everything from film to the spoken word to express the wonders and mysteries of the world around us.

Austin-based indie chamber ensemble Montopolis — which draws its talent from members of the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, Tosca String Quartet and the Polyphonic Spree — is coming to the Slab Cinema Arthouse.The group will perform composer Justin Sherburn's live musical accompaniment to the 1929 Ukrainian documentaryDirected by Dziga Vertov, the silent film is an exploration of urban life in Moscow and the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odesa during the Soviet era.is famous for pioneering a variety of inventive and innovative cinematic techniques, all of which are interpreted and expanded by Sherburn's score.Montopolis is known for its audience-engaging performances that employ everything from film to the spoken word to express the wonders and mysteries of the world around us.While many of the ensemble's past performances have focused on subjects close to home — such as 2019's, which captured the lore and essence of West Texas — this performance looks overseas. It's intended to celebrate the beauty and resilience of Ukraine's people while inspiring American audiences to support the country in its time of need.