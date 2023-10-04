Big Texas Comicon brings cosplay, gaming and celebrity guests to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon A cosplay contest will be held on Sunday.

San Antonio pop culture enthusiasts have reason to rejoice with the return of Big Texas Comicon.This year's celebrity appearances include sci-fi and action movie stars David Harbour (), Carl Weathers () and Shameik Moore (as well as professional wrestling legend Trish Stratus.Also look for appearances by comic creators and artists such as Cary Nord () and Sam De La Rosa ().Aside from celebrity guests, the con will feature activities and events including gaming tournaments held throughout the weekend and a Sunday costume contest. Some events require pre-registration, and tickets are available now.