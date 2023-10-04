Big Texas Comicon brings cosplay, gaming and celebrity guests to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
A cosplay contest will be held on Sunday.
San Antonio pop culture enthusiasts have reason to rejoice with the return of Big Texas Comicon.
This year's celebrity appearances include sci-fi and action movie stars David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow
), Carl Weathers (Predator, The Mandalorian
) and Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
as well as professional wrestling legend Trish Stratus.
Also look for appearances by comic creators and artists such as Cary Nord (X-Men, Conan the Barbarian
) and Sam De La Rosa (Batman, Venom
).
Aside from celebrity guests, the con will feature activities and events including gaming tournaments held throughout the weekend and a Sunday costume contest. Some events require pre-registration, and tickets are available now.
$26-$36, 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., bigtexascomicon.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed