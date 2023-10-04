BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Big Texas Comicon brings cosplay, gaming and celebrity guests to San Antonio this weekend

The con will take over the Henry B. González Convention Center from Oct. 6-8.

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge A cosplay contest will be held on Sunday. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
A cosplay contest will be held on Sunday.
San Antonio pop culture enthusiasts have reason to rejoice with the return of Big Texas Comicon.

This year's celebrity appearances include sci-fi and action movie stars David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow), Carl Weathers (Predator, The Mandalorian) and Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) as well as professional wrestling legend Trish Stratus.

Also look for appearances by comic creators and artists such as Cary Nord (X-Men, Conan the Barbarian) and Sam De La Rosa (Batman, Venom).

Aside from celebrity guests, the con will feature activities and events including gaming tournaments held throughout the weekend and a Sunday costume contest. Some events require pre-registration, and tickets are available now.

$26-$36, 2-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., bigtexascomicon.com.

