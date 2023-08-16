Briscoe Museum closes out Summer Film Series with Jordan Peele's 2022 thriller Nope

click to enlarge
Universal Pictures
Nope continues Jordan Peele's directorial legacy of combining sharp cultural criticism with elements of horror and comedy.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum is wrapping up its annual Summer Film Series with Jordan Peele's Nope
(2022), a genre-defying horror flick that fits within the series' sci-fi/Western theme.
Nope
stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as horse-wrangling siblings attempting to capture evidence of a UFO at their family's ranch in Agua Dulce, California.
After the success of Peele's first two films, Get Out
(2017) and Us
(2019), his third flick continues his directorial legacy of combining sharp cultural criticism with elements of horror and comedy.
His collaboration with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema also takes Nope
's visuals to new heights. All of the film's night sequences were actually shot in broad daylight. Hoytema crafted the film's eerie and expansive nighttime atmosphere by creating a special rig that used both an infrared and a regular camera to simulate the way the human eye perceives images in darkness.
Hoytema's cinematography pairs with accolade-winning VFX work to generate a unique setting that lets Peele's writing truly shine.
$8-$14, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
