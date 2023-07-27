LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Burton Ball will bring a weekend of eerie fun to Wonderland of the Americas in October

A new 18-plus event at Deco Ballroom commemorates the dance party origins of the experience.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 1:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Attendees at the 2021 Burton Ball. - Katelyn Earhart
Katelyn Earhart
Attendees at the 2021 Burton Ball.
It's showtime!

Kings of Horror have announced the plans for this year's Burton Ball, which will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall on Oct. 28-29.

For twelve years, the Burton Ball has continually outdone itself, providing an environment to get immersed in Halloween fun centered on the opus of director Tim Burton — the mind behind creepy classics like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Alice in Wonderland.

More than 125 vendors and independent artists will be present at this year's event in addition to the familiar music, screenings, entertainment and costume contests. The promise of awards of over $1,000 in cash and prizes for the contests assure a dynamic spectacle of different portrayals of Burton's films come to life.

Past years have featured guests of honor Mark Holton from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure and Mark Roy from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Dumbo, and Big Fish. Organizers have yet to announce this year's guest of honor.

The ball will also include a "Halloween Town" experience encompassing the upstairs, downstairs and pavilion of Wonderland of the Americas, making it the largest celebration yet. While admission to the Burton Ball is free, entry to Halloween Town is an additional $10.

This year, the celebration will also include an additional 18-plus kickoff party commemorating the goth dance party origins of the experience. The party will be held at Deco Ballroom from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.  on Friday, Oct. 27. Featuring a macabre market, DJs and live entertainment, the festivities will inevitably submerge attendees into the coming weekend of fun.

Free, 11 a.m.-9p.m. Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 995-7229, socialrevoltstore.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks rev into San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend

By Dean Zach

These monster trucks are designed to look like iconic Hot Wheels toys.

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser drops in to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Friday and Saturday

By Colin Houston

Reiser will return to his roots as a stand-up for his San Antonio appearance.

San Antonio fave George Lopez returns to the Alamo City this weekend

By Dean Zach

Lopez will appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Also in Arts

A great white shark built entirely of legos is on display at San Antonio's Legoland

By Brandon Rodriguez

Kevin Hintz, who built the lego shark, stands with his creation inside Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio.

Dallas Cowboys open new pro shop at San Antonio's North Star Mall

By Michael Karlis

With the opening of the new San Antonio location, the Silver and Blue now operate 28 pro shop locations around the country.

Public Theater of San Antonio unveils new leadership team

By Nina Rangel

From left: Christina Casella, Asia Ciaravino, J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Rick Sanchez.

San Antonio Spurs exploring option of downtown arena to keep Wemby on board

By Michael Karlis

The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us