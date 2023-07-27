Burton Ball will bring a weekend of eerie fun to Wonderland of the Americas in October

click to enlarge Katelyn Earhart Attendees at the 2021 Burton Ball.

It's showtime!Kings of Horror have announced the plans for this year's Burton Ball, which will take place at the Wonderland of the Americas mall on Oct. 28-29.For twelve years, the Burton Ball has continually outdone itself, providing an environment to get immersed in Halloween fun centered on the opus of director Tim Burton — the mind behind creepy classics likeandMore than 125 vendors and independent artists will be present at this year's event in addition to the familiar music, screenings, entertainment and costume contests. The promise of awards of over $1,000 in cash and prizes for the contests assure a dynamic spectacle of different portrayals of Burton's films come to life.Past years have featured guests of honor Mark Holton fromand Mark Roy fromandOrganizers have yet to announce this year's guest of honor.The ball will also include a "Halloween Town" experience encompassing the upstairs, downstairs and pavilion of Wonderland of the Americas, making it the largest celebration yet. While admission to the Burton Ball is free, entry to Halloween Town is an additional $10.This year, the celebration will also include an additional 18-plus kickoff party commemorating the goth dance party origins of the experience. The party will be held at Deco Ballroom from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Featuring a macabre market, DJs and live entertainment, the festivities will inevitably submerge attendees into the coming weekend of fun.