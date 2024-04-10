Charles Barkley warns San Antonio folks to prepare for his arrival for 2025 Final Four

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan
Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.
In a video posted Tuesday, basketball commentator and Alamo City persona non grata Charles Barkley warned San Antonians to prepare for his arrival — and jokes — when next year's Final Four takes place in the Alamo City.
"San Antonio, guess who's coming to town?" Barkley says in the now-viral clip while scarfing down a churro.
A little history here: Barkley, who's not exactly a beanpole, has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans, and San Antonians in general, for the size of their waistlines. He's frequently ascribed their girth to their love of churros.
The verbal smackdowns are part of an ongoing back-and-forth between Barkley — known during his NBA career as the "Round Mound of Rebound" — and colleague Shaquille O'Neal, who played high school hoops in SA, about the purported number of plus-sized women in the Alamo City.
Barkley's seven-second Instagram clip has garnered nearly 80,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments as of press time. Many of those comments — you guessed it — included jabs at San Antonians.
"What kind of women they got chuck?" Instagram user @rivers_b asked rhetorically.
"Them big ol San Antonio women quaking in they boots rn," chimed in user @ y_abb07.
Several others recycled Barkley's joke that "Victoria is a secret down there."
It's not the first time Barkley has poked fun at San Antonians' love for fried Mexican pastries this basketball season.
During a November post-game interview
, the two-time Hall of Famer asked Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama how to say "churro" in French.
Wemby, a recent arrival from France, didn't know what Barkley was talking about.
"You know what a churro is," Barkley replied. "You've been in San Antonio long enough … . It's a desert. They long doughnuts."
