San Antonio's Wembanyama tells Charles Barkley he doesn't know what churros are

NBA legend and sports commentator Charles Barkley is ribbing San Antonians again over their love of fattening foods — only this time he tried to pull Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama into the fray.Following the Spurs' epic comeback victory Tuesday over the Phoenix Suns, the ever-controversial Barkley asked the No. 1 draft pick if he'd ever tried a churro. Although churros are a staple of Alamo City cuisine, Wembanyama, who was born in France, had no idea what Barkley was talking about.A little history here: Barkley, who's not exactly a beanpole, has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines. He's often ascribed their girth to their love of churros, a Mexican dessert comprised of sugar-dusted fried dough."Victor, I got a final question," Barkley said during a post-game interview on TNT. "How do you say 'churro' in French?"Wembanyama's smile quickly turned into a blank stare. "Churro? What is that?""You know what a churro is," Barkley shot back. "You've been in San Antonio long enough. ... It's a desert. They long doughnuts."Wemby, still obviously confused, said he'd never heard of a churro but asked "San Antonio people" to get him one ASAP based on Barkley's description.The banter between Barkley and Wembanyama came after the Spurs' stunning 115-114 comeback against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Although down by 18 points at the half, the Silver and Black — led by Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell — grabbed their first road-game victory this season.Down by five with a minute to go in the fourth, Wembanyama's catch-and-shoot jump shot as well as a dunk off of a rebound from a missed three-pointer by Vassell put the Spurs within one point of the Suns. An incredible floater from Johnson sealed the deal, giving the Spurs a 2-2 record.The Spurs will play the Suns again Thursday in Phoenix. The rematch will start at 9 p.m. and air on NBA TV.