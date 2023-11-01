San Antonio's Wembanyama tells Charles Barkley he doesn't know what churros are

Barkley has repeatedly made jokes about San Antonians' waistlines and accused them of eating too many churros.

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 12:04 pm

NBA legend and TNT sports commentators Charles Barkley has a habit of talking smack about San Antonio fans' weight.
Wikimedia Commons / Chensiyuan
NBA legend and TNT sports commentators Charles Barkley has a habit of talking smack about San Antonio fans' weight.
NBA legend and sports commentator Charles Barkley is ribbing San Antonians again over their love of fattening foods — only this time he tried to pull Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama into the fray.

Following the Spurs' epic comeback victory Tuesday over the Phoenix Suns, the ever-controversial Barkley asked the No. 1 draft pick if he'd ever tried a churro. Although churros are a staple of Alamo City cuisine, Wembanyama, who was born in France, had no idea what Barkley was talking about.

A little history here: Barkley, who's not exactly a beanpole, has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines. He's often ascribed their girth to their love of churros, a Mexican dessert comprised of sugar-dusted fried dough.

"Victor, I got a final question," Barkley said during a post-game interview on TNT. "How do you say 'churro' in French?"

Wembanyama's smile quickly turned into a blank stare. "Churro? What is that?"

"You know what a churro is," Barkley shot back. "You've been in San Antonio long enough. ... It's a desert. They long doughnuts."

Wemby, still obviously confused, said he'd never heard of a churro but asked "San Antonio people" to get him one ASAP based on Barkley's description.
The banter between Barkley and Wembanyama came after the Spurs' stunning 115-114 comeback against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Although down by 18 points at the half, the Silver and Black — led by Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell — grabbed their first road-game victory this season.

Down by five with a minute to go in the fourth, Wembanyama's catch-and-shoot jump shot as well as a dunk off of a rebound from a missed three-pointer by Vassell put the Spurs within one point of the Suns. An incredible floater from Johnson sealed the deal, giving the Spurs a 2-2 record.

The Spurs will play the Suns again Thursday in Phoenix. The rematch will start at 9 p.m. and air on NBA TV.

