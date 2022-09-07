Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend

The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 4:44 pm

click to enlarge The Shein pop-up shop will be located at the Shops at Rivercenter Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. - Aimee Wyatt
Aimee Wyatt
The Shein pop-up shop will be located at the Shops at Rivercenter Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

China-based Shein, a popular online clothing retailer clouded by recent controversy, will hold a pop-up at downtown San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a company announcement.

Over the past year, Shein has been accused of violating labor laws and stealing intellectual property from other designers — both claims that it denies. Last year, a CBC Marketplace investigation reportedly found elevated lead levels in its clothing for toddlers.

Shein's stop in the Alamo City is part of the brand's "#SHEINTexas" tour, which has so far made stops in Dallas and Houston. Despite the controversy, shoppers have been lining up to buy clothing from the retailer popularized by TikTok stars.

One shopper who attended the Houston pop-up said in a TikTok video that she waited in line for three hours and added that inventory was limited.
@iamkandacemarie My honest review of the Shein pop up store #sheinbigsale #sheintexas #shein #sheinpopup2022 #sheinpopup #sheinfashionweek #sheinhaul #sheingals ♬ Mind Yo Business - Lakeyah
"I think if I were to do it all over again, I would sleep in, maybe get cute and just take pictures outside with the little photo ops and stuff versus waiting in this long line and shopping," said TikTok user @iamkandacemarie.

Shein officials said they anticipate the Shops at Rivercenter pop-up to be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. However, a Facebook post for the event said store closing times are subject to product availability.

