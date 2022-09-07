Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend

China-based Shein, a popular online clothing retailer clouded by recent controversy, will hold a pop-up at downtown San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a company announcement.
@iamkandacemarie My honest review of the Shein pop up store #sheinbigsale #sheintexas #shein #sheinpopup2022 #sheinpopup #sheinfashionweek #sheinhaul #sheingals ♬ Mind Yo Business - Lakeyah
Shein officials said they anticipate the Shops at Rivercenter pop-up to be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. However, a Facebook post for the event said store closing times are subject to product availability.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.