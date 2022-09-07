Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend

The Shein pop-up shop will be located at the Shops at Rivercenter Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Shein's stop in the Alamo City is part of the brand's "#SHEINTexas" tour, which has so far made stops in Dallas and Houston. Despite the controversy, shoppers have been lining up to buy clothing

One shopper who attended the Houston pop-up said in a TikTok video that she waited in line for three hours and added that inventory was limited.



Shein officials said they anticipate the Shops at Rivercenter pop-up to be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. However, a

for the event said store closing times are subject to product availability.

"I think if I were to do it all over again, I would sleep in, maybe get cute and just take pictures outside with the little photo ops and stuff versus waiting in this long line and shopping," said TikTok user @iamkandacemarie.