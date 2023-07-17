Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents free production of Peter and the Starcatcher

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Classic Theatre of San Antonio In this new take on Peter Pan, the titular hero finds himself aboard a Victorian ship called The Neverland.

San Antonio's Classic Theatre is presenting 19 free performances of the Tony Award-winning musicalBased on the successful early 2000s book series of the same name,puts an unexpected spin on the well-known origin story of Peter Pan.Aboard the Victorian ship The Neverland, three rambunctious orphan boys, including one named Peter, become acquainted with the wise and wistful Molly Aster, the daughter of a British nobleman. As Molly's liking for Peter grows — and with it, her trust — she reveals that she is a Starcatcher, a magical being capable of wielding starstuff. Molly also warns Peter that the powerful cosmic material must never fall into the wrong hands.When pirates invade and attempt to loot The Neverland, Peter is thrown overboard. In a spellbinding display of sword-fighting, swelling seas and shooting stars, Peter fights against the forces of nature to return to the ship and protect Molly and her powerful starstuff from danger.