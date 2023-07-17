Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Classic Theatre of San Antonio presents free production of Peter and the Starcatcher

Based on the successful early 2000s book series of the same name, the play puts an unexpected spin on the well-known origin story of Peter Pan.

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 8:00 am

In this new take on Peter Pan, the titular hero finds himself aboard a Victorian ship called The Neverland.
San Antonio's Classic Theatre is presenting 19 free performances of the Tony Award-winning musical Peter and the Starcatcher.

Based on the successful early 2000s book series of the same name, Peter and the Starcatcher puts an unexpected spin on the well-known origin story of Peter Pan.

Aboard the Victorian ship The Neverland, three rambunctious orphan boys, including one named Peter, become acquainted with the wise and wistful Molly Aster, the daughter of a British nobleman. As Molly's liking for Peter grows — and with it, her trust — she reveals that she is a Starcatcher, a magical being capable of wielding starstuff. Molly also warns Peter that the powerful cosmic material must never fall into the wrong hands.

When pirates invade and attempt to loot The Neverland, Peter is thrown overboard. In a spellbinding display of sword-fighting, swelling seas and shooting stars, Peter fights against the forces of nature to return to the ship and protect Molly and her powerful starstuff from danger.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20-Aug. 6, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.

