Comedian, actor Sebastian Maniscalco coming to San Antonio next summer

Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his physical comedy, is playing SA as part of a 47-date tour.
Comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his It Ain’t Right tour to San Antonio next summer.
Maniscalco, who co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film About My Father
, will perform Aug. 11 at Frost Bank Center, according to venue officials.
Known for his physical delivery and reminiscences about an "old-school" upbringing, Maniscalco is expected to riff on life's absurdities, from people's lack of manners to the cesspool that is social media. The 47-date It Ain’t Right tour represents the comedian's longest-ever set of road dates.
General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday through both the Frost Bank Center
and Ticketmaster
. Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter
and select the “Comedy” genre.
Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, Aug. 11, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
