LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Comedian, actor Sebastian Maniscalco coming to San Antonio next summer

The About My Father star will appear at Frost Bank Center on Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his physical comedy, is playing SA as part of a 47-date tour. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his physical comedy, is playing SA as part of a 47-date tour.
Comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his It Ain’t Right tour to San Antonio next summer.

Maniscalco, who co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film About My Father, will perform Aug. 11 at Frost Bank Center, according to venue officials.

Known for his physical delivery and reminiscences about an "old-school" upbringing, Maniscalco is expected to riff on life's absurdities, from people's lack of manners to the cesspool that is social media. The 47-date It Ain’t Right tour represents the comedian's longest-ever set of road dates.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday through both the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, Aug. 11, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team returning to San Antonio for January match

By Michael Karlis

The match will kick-off at Toyota Field at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.

'Largest ice-skating rink in Texas' now open near San Antonio’s Pearl

By Michael Karlis

Although walk-ups are accepted, organizers encourage folks to buy their tickets ahead of time due to high demand.

Texas A&M names Mike Elko as new head football coach

By Caroline Wilburn, The Texas Tribune

Texas A&M has named a new football coach a mere two weeks after dropping $75 million to buy out Jimbo Fisher's contract.

San Anto Zine Fest returning to Central Library next month

By Michael Karlis

The third annual San Antonio Zine Fest will take place Dec. 9 at the city's Central Library.

Also in Arts

Completing downtown's 76-foot-high Spurs mural was a team play led by SA artist Andy Benavides

By Anjali Gupta

The commission to create the new Spurs mural came with a $100,000 honorarium.

Texas A&M names Mike Elko as new head football coach

By Caroline Wilburn, The Texas Tribune

Texas A&M has named a new football coach a mere two weeks after dropping $75 million to buy out Jimbo Fisher's contract.

U.S. Men's National Soccer Team returning to San Antonio for January match

By Michael Karlis

The match will kick-off at Toyota Field at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Jersey worn by San Antonio's Wembanyama fetches nearly $1 million at auction

By Michael Karlis

No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks so far this season.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us