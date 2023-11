Comedian, actor Sebastian Maniscalco coming to San Antonio next summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center Sebastian Maniscalco, known for his physical comedy, is playing SA as part of a 47-date tour.

Comic and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is bringing his It Ain’t Right tour to San Antonio next summer.Maniscalco, who co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film, will perform Aug. 11 at Frost Bank Center, according to venue officials.Known for his physical delivery and reminiscences about an "old-school" upbringing, Maniscalco is expected to riff on life's absurdities, from people's lack of manners to the cesspool that is social media. The 47-date It Ain’t Right tour represents the comedian's longest-ever set of road dates.General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday through both the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster . Exclusive presale access is available for those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.