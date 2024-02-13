Comedian Ali Wong brings stand-up tour to San Antonio on the back of awards season success

She's picked up multiple awards for her role in the Netflix series Beef.

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Ali Wong will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 20. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Ali Wong will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Feb. 20.
As the brains behind Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra (2016), Hard Knock Wife (2018) and Don Wong (2022), Ali Wong has been all over the place lately. But she hasn't just focused on stand-up.

At the Emmys, she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Beef, the acclaimed dark comedy which she also executive produced. She also picked up Best Actress awards at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards for the same series.

During a recent stand-up set in San Francisco, she spilled the beans on her divorce and proved she's still able to deliver edgy material. "Many of the best jokes of the evening were also the most sexually explicit," SFGate reporter Timothy Karoff noted in his review. "Unfortunately, that means that they're not well-suited for print."

Now she's headed to the Majestic Theatre to give San Antonio audiences a taste of her riveting, revelatory and raunchy comedy.

Sold Out, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

