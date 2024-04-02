Comedian Hasan Minhaj brings Off With His Head tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Minhaj's new standup tour features a mixed bag of material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics.
As a former correspondent for long-running late-night satirical news program The Daily Show
and creator of his own Netflix political satire program The Patriot Act
, Hasan Minhaj makes a point not only to incorporate stories about his Muslim identity and Indian American culture but also comment on the political landscape that underpins it all.
That approach is part of the recipe that brought attention to his breakout Netflix special Homecoming King
in 2017 and his second special The King's Jester
in 2022.
At the height of his power last year, Minhaj was set to take his biggest role yet — as permanent host for The Daily Show
. That is, until a controversial New Yorker
piece exposing the fabrication of some of his strongest anecdotes derailed it all.
His new standup tour, Off With His Head, tackles the fallout from the scandal — along with a mixed bag of other material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics.
$49-$100, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed