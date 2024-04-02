Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Comedian Hasan Minhaj brings Off With His Head tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Minhaj makes a point not only to incorporate stories about his Muslim identity and Indian American culture but also comment on the political landscape that underpins it all.

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Minhaj's new standup tour features a mixed bag of material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Minhaj's new standup tour features a mixed bag of material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics.
As a former correspondent for long-running late-night satirical news program The Daily Show and creator of his own Netflix political satire program The Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj makes a point not only to incorporate stories about his Muslim identity and Indian American culture but also comment on the political landscape that underpins it all.

That approach is part of the recipe that brought attention to his breakout Netflix special Homecoming King in 2017 and his second special The King's Jester in 2022.

At the height of his power last year, Minhaj was set to take his biggest role yet — as permanent host for The Daily Show. That is, until a controversial New Yorker piece exposing the fabrication of some of his strongest anecdotes derailed it all.

His new standup tour, Off With His Head, tackles the fallout from the scandal — along with a mixed bag of other material, ranging from Taylor Swift's boyfriend to immigrant family dynamics.

$49-$100, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

NBA fines San Antonio's Wembanyama $25,000 for celebrating victory over Knicks too hard

By Michael Karlis

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

San Antonio Pets Alive, Petco to hold $25 dog adoption event this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Pets Alive, Petco to hold $25 dog adoption event this Saturday

Three ways to view the total solar eclipse in San Antonio on April 8

By Kelly Nelson

During totality, it is possible to perceive the sun's corona.

Social media on fire over ESPN speculation Wembanyama wants out of San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has appeared frustrated at times this season, but San Antonio sports fans aren't buying ESPN commentators' claims he's ready to jump ship.

NBA fines San Antonio's Wembanyama $25,000 for celebrating victory over Knicks too hard

By Michael Karlis

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama high-fives teammate Devin Vassell during a matchup against the Houston Rockets earlier this season.

Bizarre study says Taylor Swift’s 'Love Story' is best song to listen to during sex

By Nina Rangel

Past studies have revealed songs with 119 BPM are the best for sex.

Shared life and studio space unify the work of two San Antonio artists

By Anjali Gupta

Megan Harrison’s Atramentite is emblematic of her her earlier work, which includes exploration of form and considerations of positive and negative space.

San Antonio educator named as city's seventh poet laureate

By Michael Karlis

Educator and storyteller Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will begin his term April 1. An official ceremony is scheduled for April 15.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us