Comedian Mark Normand brings three nights of shows to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Normand's most recent special, Out To Lunch, dropped in 2020.
Mark Normand has made the rounds from MTV to Inside Amy Schumer
to Conan
to Fallon
to Colbert
, fulfilling a prophecy from 2011, when Comedy Central named him a "Comic to Watch."
Born and raised in New Orleans, the funnyman got his start in comedy at Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar. He now resides in New York City, and his most recent special, Out To Lunch
, dropped in 2020.
For those keeping track of such things, Normand tried smelling salts for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast. As one does, we suppose.
$70-$200, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
