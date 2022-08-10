Comedian Mark Normand brings three nights of shows to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club Normand's most recent special, Out To Lunch, dropped in 2020.

Mark Normand has made the rounds from MTV totototo, fulfilling a prophecy from 2011, when Comedy Central named him a "Comic to Watch."Born and raised in New Orleans, the funnyman got his start in comedy at Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar. He now resides in New York City, and his most recent special,, dropped in 2020.For those keeping track of such things, Normand tried smelling salts for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast. As one does, we suppose.