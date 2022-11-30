Comedian Sandra Bernhard comes to San Antonio for show benefitting area LGBTQ+ organizations

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Sandra Bernhard
Bernhard is currently co-starring on Season 11 of American Horror Story.
With 45 years of trailblazing showbiz experience, Sandra Bernhard got her start as a comedian poking fun at celebrities and political heavyweights. She then became one of the first openly bisexual actresses in Hollywood when starring in Roseanne
and has since continued to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights by using her platform on shows including The Queer Edge
and Pose
.
Currently co-starring on Season 11 of American Horror Story
, Bernhard will be returning to Texas for her first San Antonio performance in a decade.
She will combine cabaret, stand-up, rock 'n' roll and social commentary in a night benefiting area LGBTQ+ organizations. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Fiesta Youth young adult programming in addition to scholarships.
A cash bar will also be available, benefitting Woodlawn Pointe and Living Positive San Antonio.
$50-$75, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., (210) (210) 390-0730, fiesta-youth.org.
