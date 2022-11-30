Comedian Sandra Bernhard comes to San Antonio for show benefitting area LGBTQ+ organizations

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Sandra Bernhard Bernhard is currently co-starring on Season 11 of American Horror Story.

With 45 years of trailblazing showbiz experience, Sandra Bernhard got her start as a comedian poking fun at celebrities and political heavyweights. She then became one of the first openly bisexual actresses in Hollywood when starring inand has since continued to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights by using her platform on shows includingandCurrently co-starring on Season 11 of, Bernhard will be returning to Texas for her first San Antonio performance in a decade.She will combine cabaret, stand-up, rock 'n' roll and social commentary in a night benefiting area LGBTQ+ organizations. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Fiesta Youth young adult programming in addition to scholarships.A cash bar will also be available, benefitting Woodlawn Pointe and Living Positive San Antonio.