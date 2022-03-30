Comedian Whitney Cummings brings her Touch Me Tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center Sunday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The comedian is known for her work on sitcoms including Two Broke Girls and the Roseanne reboot.
Best known for creating the sitcom Two Broke Girls
, Whitney Cummings got her start as a panelist on Chelsea Lately
. She landed her first one-hour special, Whitney Cummings: Money Shot
, on Comedy Central in 2010, and the double entendres were off and rolling.
The comedian published I'm Fine... And Other Lies
, a collection of personal essays, in 2017, then had a brush with notoriety in 2018 when she became a producer for the Roseanne
reboot. She departed that role, however, when the oft-charming titular star unloaded some racist tweets and was later shown the door.
The question posed by Cummings's 2019 Netflix special, Can I Touch It?
, has seemingly been answered by this outing, titled the Touch Me Tour.
$29.50-$55, 7 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 3, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.