Dancing with the Stars Live sashays into San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Saturday

Dancing with the Stars
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Attendees will experience electric dance routines in a range of styles.
is coming to you live — more live than live television — on stage at the Majestic Theatre.
Talented guest stars and cast members from the show's 31st season, which switched from ABC to streaming on Disney+ for the first time, will get down on the Majestic stage to mesmerize a captive audience, glued to their auditorium seats instead of their couches.
Experience electric dance routines in a range of styles — and delivered by a host of professional dance cast members and special guest co-host Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
co-star who finished as runner-up last season.
$55 and up, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
