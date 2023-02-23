Dancing with the Stars Live sashays into San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Saturday

Talented guest stars and cast members from the show's 31st season will get down on the Majestic stage to mesmerize a captive audience.

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 10:03 am

click to enlarge Attendees will experience electric dance routines in a range of styles. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Attendees will experience electric dance routines in a range of styles.
Dancing with the Stars is coming to you live — more live than live television — on stage at the Majestic Theatre.

Talented guest stars and cast members from the show's 31st season, which switched from ABC to streaming on Disney+ for the first time, will get down on the Majestic stage to mesmerize a captive audience, glued to their auditorium seats instead of their couches.

Experience electric dance routines in a range of styles — and delivered by a host of professional dance cast members and special guest co-host Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette co-star who finished as runner-up last season.

$55 and up, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

