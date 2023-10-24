Day of the Dead San Antonio brings river parade, music and more to River Walk and La Villita

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Friday's river parade will feature 25 artisan-crafted floats.

In San Antonio, the waning days of October don't just signal the time for last-minute Halloween costume purchases. They mark the start of citywide celebrations of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of The Dead.This year, Day of the Dead San Antonio will kick off with the annual River Parade on Friday, where guests can watch 25 artisan-crafted vessels make their way down the San Antonio River, each representing unique figures and cultural symbols associated with the holiday, which originated in Mexico and celebrates departed loved ones ().With festivities continuing throughout the weekend, a free celebration at La Villita will feature live music, margarita trucks and a robust collection of calaveras, or decorative skulls, made by local artists.The gathering will also include painting and altar-creating workshops, an artisan market and an exhibit of alebrijes, or colorful Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures.While community activities are free, some events are ticketed.