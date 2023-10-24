Day of the Dead San Antonio brings river parade, music and more to River Walk and La Villita

The weekend-long celebration includes a variety of free community activities.

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Friday's river parade will feature 25 artisan-crafted floats. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Friday's river parade will feature 25 artisan-crafted floats.
In San Antonio, the waning days of October don't just signal the time for last-minute Halloween costume purchases. They mark the start of citywide celebrations of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of The Dead.

This year, Day of the Dead San Antonio will kick off with the annual River Parade on Friday, where guests can watch 25 artisan-crafted vessels make their way down the San Antonio River, each representing unique figures and cultural symbols associated with the holiday, which originated in Mexico and celebrates departed loved ones ($16-$26, 7 p.m. Friday, San Antonio River Walk).

With festivities continuing throughout the weekend, a free celebration at La Villita will feature live music, margarita trucks and a robust collection of calaveras, or decorative skulls, made by local artists.

The gathering will also include painting and altar-creating workshops, an artisan market and an exhibit of alebrijes, or colorful Mexican folk art sculptures of fantastical creatures.

While community activities are free, some events are ticketed.

Free, noon-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, La Villita, 418 Villita St., dayofthedeadsa.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair marks the holiday with two days of free festivities

By Amber Esparza

Each day of the festival will include a procession.

San Antonio fans blast Keldon, Sochan for not passing to Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wembanyama, who was wide open in the corner, infuriating fans.

Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

By Nina Rangel

San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

Also in Arts

Students at University of Texas at San Antonio overwhelmingly reject athletics fee increase

By Michael Karlis

More than 70% of students voted against a proposed athletic fee increase at the University of Texas at San Antonio this week.

San Antonio fans blast Keldon, Sochan for not passing to Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson opted to drive into a crowded lane instead of passing to Wembanyama, who was wide open in the corner, infuriating fans.

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio artist Andy Benavides wins open call for 50-foot Spurs mural

Houston Astros fans blame Ted Cruz for team's loss to Texas Rangers

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz waves to the not-so-adoring crowd during the Astros' World Series victory parade last year.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us