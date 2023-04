Disney Animation: Immersive Experience extends its stay in San Antonio until August

click to enlarge Kyle Flubacker, courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive Studios Audiences can step into the world of the Disney animated canon in this immersive experience.

Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced thatwill extend its residency in San Antonio through Sunday, August 13.The immersive exhibition is on view at Lighthouse ArtSpace in downtown San Antonio.consists of projections of beloved scenes from Disney's canon of animated films, both from modern hits likeand, as well as beloved classics includingand. Audiences will feel like they've stepped right into the worlds of the movies.“We have opened Immersive Disney Animation in ten cities so far, with our Dallas opening right around the corner,” Corey Ross, producer and founder of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, said in a statement. “And while we expected a positive reception, we have really been blown away by just how incredibly excited audiences are with this experience, a testament to the timeless legacy of Disney Animation's worlds, stories and characters."Tickets can be purchased online . Discounts are available for group purchases.