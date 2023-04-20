Disney Animation: Immersive Experience extends its stay in San Antonio until August

click to enlarge
Kyle Flubacker, courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive Studios
Audiences can step into the world of the Disney animated canon in this immersive experience.
Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Disney Animation: Immersive Experience
will extend its residency in San Antonio through Sunday, August 13.
The immersive exhibition is on view at Lighthouse ArtSpace in downtown San Antonio.
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience
consists of projections of beloved scenes from Disney's canon of animated films, both from modern hits like Encanto
, Zootopia
and Frozen
, as well as beloved classics including The Lion King
, Peter Pan
and Beauty and the Beast
. Audiences will feel like they've stepped right into the worlds of the movies.
“We have opened Immersive Disney Animation in ten cities so far, with our Dallas opening right around the corner,” Corey Ross, producer and founder of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, said in a statement. “And while we expected a positive reception, we have really been blown away by just how incredibly excited audiences are with this experience, a testament to the timeless legacy of Disney Animation's worlds, stories and characters."
Tickets can be purchased online
. Discounts are available for group purchases.
$35.99-$99.99, Lighthouse Artspace, 221 Burleson St., lighthouseimmersive.com/san-antonio.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter