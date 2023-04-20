Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience extends its stay in San Antonio until August

The immersive exhibition features projections from Disney films like Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and Peter Pan.

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 10:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Audiences can step into the world of the Disney animated canon in this immersive experience. - Kyle Flubacker, courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive Studios
Kyle Flubacker, courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive Studios
Audiences can step into the world of the Disney animated canon in this immersive experience.
Lighthouse Immersive Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have announced that Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will extend its residency in San Antonio through Sunday, August 13.

The immersive exhibition is on view at Lighthouse ArtSpace in downtown San Antonio.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience consists of projections of beloved scenes from Disney's canon of animated films, both from modern hits like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, as well as beloved classics including The Lion King, Peter Pan and Beauty and the Beast. Audiences will feel like they've stepped right into the worlds of the movies.

“We have opened Immersive Disney Animation in ten cities so far, with our Dallas opening right around the corner,” Corey Ross, producer and founder of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, said in a statement. “And while we expected a positive reception, we have really been blown away by just how incredibly excited audiences are with this experience, a testament to the timeless legacy of Disney Animation's worlds, stories and characters."

Tickets can be purchased online. Discounts are available for group purchases.

$35.99-$99.99, Lighthouse Artspace, 221 Burleson St., lighthouseimmersive.com/san-antonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Fiesta Cornyation's Court of Chaotic Wisdom promises to bring down the house at the Empire

By Dalia Gulca

Not just a bawdy spectacle, the annual event has raised more than $3 million for nonprofits since its inception.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

San Antonio Brahmas' playoff chances hang in the balance for team's final home game

By Michael Karlis

The Arlington Renegades would also have to lose to the Houston Roughnecks for the Brahmas to make the playoffs.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

Bexar County Commissioners clear San Antonio Spurs to play Austin games during next two years

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs got county approval to play a few more games away from the AT&T Center over the next two years.

San Antonio officials urge XFL fans to prepare for traffic, parking issues ahead of Saturday's football game

By Sanford Nowlin

The XFL's San Antonio Brahmas are playing Saturday at the Alamodome.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us