Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring Encanto, Frozen to San Antonio next spring

Nostalgia buffs need not fret — classics such as the Lion King and Peter Pan will also be displayed.

Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will open in San Antonio next February. - Courtesy Photo / Lighthouse Immersive Studios
Courtesy Photo / Lighthouse Immersive Studios
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will open in San Antonio next February.
The minds behind the interactive Immersive Van Gogh art exhibition will introduce San Antonio to a new and similar experience next spring, this one focusing on recent Disney Animation Studios films.

Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring recent movie hits including Encanto, Frozen and Zootopia to life via digital projections and curated music selections from each film inside the Lighthouse Immersive space, 221 Burleson St., according to organizers. Nostalgia buffs need not fret — classics such as the Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinnochio also are included in the show.

Oscar-winning producer Miles Dale (Best Picture 2018 for The Shape of Water) is leading the production of the new immersive show, according to details shared by the organizers.

Lighthouse Immersive Global Creative Director David Korins also is developing what the company calls a "never-before-seen interactive lobby element” for guests to visit before or after entering the gallery.

San Antonio is one of nine North American cities chosen to debut the show, slated to open here Feb. 28, 2023.

$34.99, timed tickets required, Lighthouse ArtSpace, 221 Burleson St., (844) 307-4644, lighthouseimmersive.com/disney

Arts Slideshows

What your San Antonio high school says about you

What your San Antonio high school says about you
All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022

All the best moments from Artpace's Chalk It Up 2022
25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less
San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

