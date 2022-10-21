Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring Encanto, Frozen to San Antonio next spring

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lighthouse Immersive Studios Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will open in San Antonio next February.

The minds behind the interactive Immersive Van Gogh art exhibition will introduce San Antonio to a new and similar experience next spring, this one focusing on recent Disney Animation Studios films.Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will bring recent movie hits includingandto life via digital projections and curated music selections from each film inside the Lighthouse Immersive space, 221 Burleson St., according to organizers. Nostalgia buffs need not fret — classics such as theandalso are included in the show.Oscar-winning producer Miles Dale (Best Picture 2018 for) is leading the production of the new immersive show, according to details shared by the organizers.Lighthouse Immersive Global Creative Director David Korins also is developing what the company calls a "never-before-seen interactive lobby element” for guests to visit before or after entering the gallery.San Antonio is one of nine North American cities chosen to debut the show, slated to open here Feb. 28, 2023.