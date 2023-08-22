Drag clown Jimbo making Wednesday appearance at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win a Drag Race franchise.

Self-proclaimed drag clown Jimbo has been up to a lot since nabbing fourth-place in the inaugural season ofThe irreverent, oddball Canadian queen has bewildered and amused audiences through multiple seasons ofspin-offs, includingand, which she won. With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win afranchise.Her reign of weirdness doesn't end there. Jimbo recently debuted the talk showThe episodes feature her interviewing guests, running the streets of Hollywood and, well, generally clowning around.