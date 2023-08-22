LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Drag clown Jimbo making Wednesday appearance at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

The irreverent, oddball Canadian queen has bewildered and amused audiences through multiple seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race spin-offs.

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 12:57 pm

With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win a Drag Race franchise.
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win a Drag Race franchise.
Self-proclaimed drag clown Jimbo has been up to a lot since nabbing fourth-place in the inaugural season of Canada's Drag Race.

The irreverent, oddball Canadian queen has bewildered and amused audiences through multiple seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race spin-offs, including UK vs the World and Drag Race All Stars 8, which she won. With endless spunk and an irreplaceable sense of humor, Jimbo became the first clown — and the first Canadian — to win a Drag Race franchise.

Her reign of weirdness doesn't end there. Jimbo recently debuted the talk show It's My Special Show! The episodes feature her interviewing guests, running the streets of Hollywood and, well, generally clowning around.

$25-$30, 10:30 p.m and midnight Wednesday, Aug. 23, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only at (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

